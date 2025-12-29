Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang expressway asked to be technically opened by mid 2026

On December 28, PM Pham Minh Chinh led a government delegation to inspect and expedite construction progress on the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang expressway while visiting the site to encourage workers and present gifts to the construction teams.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conducts on-site inspection of Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang expressway project. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Can Tho City Project Management Board for Transport and Agricultural Construction Investment, the expressway section passing through Can Tho comprises three component projects, 2, 3, and 4, with a combined length of 132.47 kilometers and a total investment of approximately VND31.288 trillion (US$1.2 billion). To date, overall construction progress has reached about 49 percent. Notably, bridge works have advanced more rapidly, exceeding 80 percent completion, with construction underway simultaneously on 100 bridges.

The investor has faced challenges related to the supply of sand for embankment works. However, following strong and decisive directives from the Prime Minister, material supplies have now largely been secured. Contractors are operating on a “three-shift, four-team” schedule around the clock to meet construction deadlines.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh encourages engineers and workers at construction site. (Photo: SGGP)

During a site visit to the project in Long Hung Commune, Can Tho City, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with engineers and workers, offering encouragement and presenting gifts. He also instructed the project owner to revise and clearly define the construction timeline, develop detailed plans for each milestone, and proactively review and secure supplies of key materials such as sand, stone, and asphalt to ensure adequacy. In addition, he emphasized the need to take advantage of favorable weather conditions while mobilizing additional manpower and equipment to accelerate construction.

The Prime Minister stressed that the project must adhere strictly to its schedule, quality standards, occupational safety requirements, and environmental protection regulations. In particular, contractors must be closely supervised to prevent any wrongdoing. The leadership of Can Tho City was instructed to intensify direction, oversight, inspections, and supervision to avoid corruption and waste. Additionally, continued attention must be given to resettlement efforts, ensuring that affected residents are provided with housing and livelihoods that are equal to or better than their previous living conditions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts to engineers and workers at the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh calls for technical opening of Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway by June 30, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Emphasizing the project’s strategic importance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that the earlier the project is completed, the greater the cost savings, allowing local communities and residents to benefit sooner while opening up new space for development. He therefore directed that the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang expressway must reach technical traffic opening by June 30, 2026.

The Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang expressway spans 188.2 kilometers, with four lanes and a total investment of VND44.691 trillion (US$1.7 billion). It is a vital east–west arterial expressway for the Mekong Delta. The section running through An Giang Province was technically opened to traffic on December 19.

