30,000 Tet gift packages to be provided for poor, disadvantaged people

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) has announced a plan to deliver Tet 2026 gifts to the poor, workers and people in especially difficult circumstances.

The program demonstrates the commitment of the Party, the State and socio-political organizations to vulnerable groups.

The VFF Central Committee has called on ministries, agencies, organizations, businesses and individuals to support disadvantaged people so all households can celebrate a warm and joyful Tet holiday, prioritizing poor families in border, island, remote and ethnic minority areas, disaster- and epidemic-affected localities, and the unemployed.

Under the plan, a total of 30,000 Tet gift packages will be distributed nationwide.

1-8516-1098.jpg
Politburo member Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, presents gifts to veterans in Hanoi.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society and VFF member organizations are encouraged to mobilize resources to provide approximately 200 gift packages per locality, with each package comprising VND1 million (US$38) in cash and a gift bag worth VND300,000 (US$11.4).

The Tet gift-giving campaign for Lunar New Year 2026 is scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 13, 2026 (the 8th–25th days of the 12th lunar month).

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

