PM calls for stronger decentralization in handling stalled projects

Nearly 3,000 projects nationwide remain stalled, involving more than 153,000 hectares of land and total investment capital of about VND2.46 quadrillion.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the conference on December 30 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on December 30, chaired a national conference to roll out National Assembly resolutions aimed at removing bottlenecks in stalled projects and addressing land-related issues identified through inspections, audits, and court rulings, along with accelerating the implementation of national target programs.

The conference was held at the Government headquarters and connected online with all 34 provinces and centrally run cities.

Reports at the event showed that project delays and legal entanglements have caused significant waste of resources nationwide. To address this, the Politburo issued Conclusion No. 77-KL/TW, followed by the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15 and related Government decrees.

Initial implementation has yielded positive results. To date, difficulties have been addressed or identified for resolution in 5,203 projects. Of these, 3,289 projects involving about 70,000 hectares of land and a total investment capital of around VND1.67 quadrillion (US$63.58 billion) have been unlocked and put back into use, releasing substantial resources for the State, businesses, and the public.

Participants agreed that Conclusion 77 and Resolution 170 have become effective tools to unblock land resources, curb waste, and strengthen legal discipline, while helping restore investor confidence and support the target of over 8 percent economic growth in 2025, with higher rates envisaged in subsequent years.

The conference also reviewed the three national target programmes. Results show that new-style rural development has met or exceeded most targets, poverty reduction has recorded sharp declines, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas has achieved broad progress. There was a broad consensus on integrating the three programs in the next phase to enhance efficiency and avoid overlap.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)

Concluding the meeting, PM Pham Minh Chinh said that nearly 3,000 projects nationwide remain stalled, involving more than 153,000 hectares of land and a total investment capital of about VND2.46 quadrillion. He urged localities to continue reviewing and proposing solutions, stressing the need to recover resources, prevent losses, and uphold legal discipline.

The PM underlined that removing obstacles is complex and must be approached pragmatically, “learning while doing, expanding step by step, without perfectionism or hesitation. He assigned ministries to issue detailed guidance and compile eligible project lists so that localities can act swiftly.

Regarding the national target program on new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2026-2030 period, he called for maximum decentralization and delegation of power.

Central agencies will set overall frameworks and allocate total funding, while local authorities will decide on specific projects and take responsibility for implementation. Ministries and sectors will not directly approve or run individual local projects, he said.

Priority, he said, must be given to disadvantaged areas and ethnic minority regions, with transparent management supported by digital tools, integrated databases, and strengthened community oversight. He also urged local leaders to raise awareness, focus on key priorities, promote sustainable and green growth models, and empower people to escape poverty through confidence, innovation, and digital transformation.

With the concerted efforts of the entire political system, the PM expressed confidence that these resolutions will effectively unlock resources and generate fresh momentum for Vietnam’s development in the new era.

