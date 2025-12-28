PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects progress of key infrastructure projects in Ca Mau

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conducted an on-site inspection of construction progress on several key infrastructure projects in Dat Mui Commune, Ca Mau Province on the morning of December 28.

Specifically, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh surveyed the Ca Mau–Dat Mui expressway, the Hon Khoai Island access route and the Hon Khoai Dual-Purpose General Port by helicopter before directly inspecting construction works at the site and attending a working session with leaders of Ca Mau Province, project owners and contractors.

Reporting at the working session, Senior Colonel Le Xuan Long, Director of Project No.166 Management Board under the Ministry of National Defense, said that 100 percent of the land for both projects has been cleared and handed over. However, implementation still faces difficulties related to the supply of construction materials, especially sand and stone.

Amid a demand of about 6.6 million cubic meter stone, the Ministry of National Defense has requested supports from Khanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City and An Giang provinces.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh commended the urgent and proactive working spirit of contractors, project owners and Ca Mau provincial leaders, as well as local residents in project areas for voluntarily and promptly handing over sites.

The Ca Mau–Dat Mui expressway is 92 kilometers long, starting at the Can Tho–Ca Mau expressway and ending at the Ho Chi Minh Road, also serving as the starting point of the route to Hon Khoai Island. The expressway is designed with four lanes and a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour, and is being implemented under an emergency order. The Hon Khoai Island access route is designed as an 18-kilometer-long overseas bridge with four lanes and a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour, starting from the end of the Ca Mau–Dat Mui expressway and terminating on the eastern shore of Hon Khoai Island. Meanwhile, the Hon Khoai Dual-Purpose General Port will include a 1,000-meter-long berth with a capacity of 20 million tons of cargo per year, capable of accommodating vessels of up to 250,000 DWT.

All three projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong