Ministry of National Defense invests in Cao Bang's Bao Lac Medical Center

The Cao Bang Provincial People’s Committee and the Ministry of National Defense this morning held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bao Lac Medical Center construction and investment project.

Among the attendees were General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defense; Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan; leaders of Cao Bang Province; and representatives of relevant agencies and units.

Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, along with leaders of relevant agencies, perform the groundbreaking ritual for the project.

The Bao Lac Medical Center project aims to enhance healthcare capacity for people in mountainous and border areas, gradually improving grassroots healthcare infrastructure and meeting the growing medical examination and treatment needs of ethnic communities in Bao Lac Commune and neighboring areas.

Once completed, the medical center will also serve both local residents and armed forces on duty, and improve the ability to respond to natural disasters and epidemics under new conditions.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense speaks at the ceremony.

According to the Cao Bang Provincial People’s Committee, the groundbreaking ceremony is a meaningful activity within a series of events marking the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to the homeland to lead the Vietnamese Revolution (January 28, 1941 – January 28, 2026).

It also serves as a practical activity to welcome the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, demonstrating Cao Bang Province’s determination to implement the Party’s policies and orientations on developing the healthcare system and caring for public health, especially in disadvantaged, remote, mountainous and border areas.

