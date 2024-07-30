Night street food in District 7 to be opened on August 30

The night street food in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to start its operation on the evening of August 8.

A corner of District 7 (photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The place has been oriented to become one of the top luxury and most attractive destinations for domestic and international food lovers.



This morning, the People’s Committee of District 7 hosted a press conference to announce the implementation of the night-time economic project at the Sky Garden commercial and food street in Tan Phong Ward.

Accordingly, an opening ceremony of the night street food will be held on August 30 to respond to the National Day (September 2), Shopping season and ITE HCMC - International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the press conference, Head of the Economic Division under the People’s Committee of District 7 Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh said that the Sky Garden commercial and food street has an area of 2.6 hectares in the streets of Nguyen Van Linh – Pham Van Nghi – No.22 – Bui Bang Doan.

Accordingly, the street food will gather 222 business facilities in the food and beverage services, the beauty sector and so on.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong