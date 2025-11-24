Nhu Lan owner donates VND860 million to support flood-affected communities

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau, owner of Nhu Lan Bakery contributed cash and essential food supplies worth a total of VND860 million (US$32,637) to assist residents in areas hit hard by recent storms and floods.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh (R) accepts the donation on behalf of SGGP.

On the afternoon of November 23, the owner of Nhu Lan, donated VND300 million in cash and 3,500 boxes of shredded dried pork valued at VND560 million through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) to provide timely support to those affected by severe weather.



Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh represented SGGP in receiving the donation.

“A morsel when hungry is worth a bundle when full. At a time like this, food is extremely valuable because trade in many places has been disrupted. I trust SGGP to deliver Nhu Lan’s support to the right people, in the right places. I sincerely hope our fellow citizens will soon overcome this hardship and regain stability,” she shared.

At the handover ceremony, journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh expressed deep appreciation for Nhu Lan’s generosity. He said that the newspaper will deliver this support to flood-stricken communities as soon as possible, with the full sense of responsibility expected of journalists. This is a meaningful source of encouragement for people during such a difficult period.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau also noted that she is working with relevant organizations to provide additional funding for home construction in flood-hit areas, helping families rebuild and restore their lives.

By Thanh Chieu - Translated by Anh Quan