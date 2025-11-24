Ho Chi Minh City

Nhu Lan owner donates VND860 million to support flood-affected communities

SGGP

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau, owner of Nhu Lan Bakery contributed cash and essential food supplies worth a total of VND860 million (US$32,637) to assist residents in areas hit hard by recent storms and floods.

nhu lan.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh (R) accepts the donation on behalf of SGGP.

On the afternoon of November 23, the owner of Nhu Lan, donated VND300 million in cash and 3,500 boxes of shredded dried pork valued at VND560 million through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) to provide timely support to those affected by severe weather.


Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh represented SGGP in receiving the donation.

“A morsel when hungry is worth a bundle when full. At a time like this, food is extremely valuable because trade in many places has been disrupted. I trust SGGP to deliver Nhu Lan’s support to the right people, in the right places. I sincerely hope our fellow citizens will soon overcome this hardship and regain stability,” she shared.

At the handover ceremony, journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh expressed deep appreciation for Nhu Lan’s generosity. He said that the newspaper will deliver this support to flood-stricken communities as soon as possible, with the full sense of responsibility expected of journalists. This is a meaningful source of encouragement for people during such a difficult period.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dau also noted that she is working with relevant organizations to provide additional funding for home construction in flood-hit areas, helping families rebuild and restore their lives.

By Thanh Chieu - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

flood-hit areas flood-stricken communities Nhu Lan brand

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn