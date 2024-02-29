Nguyen Thuy Linh secures debut win in Germany in just 29 minutes

Nguyen Thuy Linh has first victory at 2024 German Open.

In the early hours of February 29 (Vietnam time), Nguyen Thuy Linh took to the court for her opening match in the women's singles event against Bulgarian opponent Kaloyana Nalbantova at the 2024 German Open. According to the initial draw, Thuy Linh was slated to face Neslihan Arin from Turkey. However, Arin withdrew from the tournament, so her replacement was Kaloyana Nalbantova, who had to compete from the qualifying round. Facing an opponent not highly regarded, Thuy Linh dominated the match, securing a 2-0 victory (21/7, 21/11) in just 29 minutes. This win marks Nguyen Thuy Linh's first international triumph in 2024. Thuy Linh's next opponent is Lauren Lam from the United States. The 2024 German Open is part of the BWF World Tour Super 300. The tournament runs until March 3.

At present, Thuy Linh is ranked 23rd globally on the BWF rankings. After the tournament in Germany, she will continue to compete in consecutive events in France, England, Switzerland, and Spain. Among these tournaments, Thuy Linh will participate in the prestigious YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2024, part of the BWF World Tour Super 1000.

Due to her ongoing European competitions, Linh will not be able to participate in the Ciputra Hanoi - Yonex Sunrise Vietnam International Challenge 2024, scheduled to take place from March 12 to 17 in Hanoi. Last year, she clinched the women's singles title at this tournament.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan