Sports

Nguyen Thuy Linh secures debut win in Germany in just 29 minutes

SGGPO

Vietnam's top female badminton player made a successful start at the 2024 German Open, clinching her first victory effortlessly.

linh-1-4609jpg-8126.jpg
Nguyen Thuy Linh has first victory at 2024 German Open.

In the early hours of February 29 (Vietnam time), Nguyen Thuy Linh took to the court for her opening match in the women's singles event against Bulgarian opponent Kaloyana Nalbantova at the 2024 German Open. According to the initial draw, Thuy Linh was slated to face Neslihan Arin from Turkey. However, Arin withdrew from the tournament, so her replacement was Kaloyana Nalbantova, who had to compete from the qualifying round. Facing an opponent not highly regarded, Thuy Linh dominated the match, securing a 2-0 victory (21/7, 21/11) in just 29 minutes. This win marks Nguyen Thuy Linh's first international triumph in 2024. Thuy Linh's next opponent is Lauren Lam from the United States. The 2024 German Open is part of the BWF World Tour Super 300. The tournament runs until March 3.

At present, Thuy Linh is ranked 23rd globally on the BWF rankings. After the tournament in Germany, she will continue to compete in consecutive events in France, England, Switzerland, and Spain. Among these tournaments, Thuy Linh will participate in the prestigious YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2024, part of the BWF World Tour Super 1000.

Due to her ongoing European competitions, Linh will not be able to participate in the Ciputra Hanoi - Yonex Sunrise Vietnam International Challenge 2024, scheduled to take place from March 12 to 17 in Hanoi. Last year, she clinched the women's singles title at this tournament.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Nguyen Thuy Linh Vietnam's top female badminton player 2024 German Open BWF rankings BWF World Tour Super 300 YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 BWF World Tour Super 1000 Ciputra Hanoi - Yonex Sunrise Vietnam International Challenge 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn