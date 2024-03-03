Nguyen Thuy Linh clinches final spot with thrilling semifinal win in Germany

Vietnam’s top female badminton player, Nguyen Thuy Linh, has achieved her best result so far by advancing to the final of a tournament within the BWF World Tour Super 300 system.

Nguyen Thuy Linh performs excellently to advance to the final of the 2024 German Open Badminton Championship.

In the early hours of March 3 (Vietnam time), Nguyen Thuy Linh advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event at the 2024 German Open. In this pivotal match, Linh, seeded 7th, faced off against the second-seeded Kim Ga Eun from South Korea. Ahead of the match, all expert predictions suggested that both players had an equal chance of victory.

The match unfolded to confirm this. The first game began with notable excitement as Nguyen Thuy Linh and Kim Ga Eun alternated in dictating the pace of the match. Both players demonstrated their finest attacking and defensive skills to gain points. In this game, the Korean player delivered some effective finishing shots to secure a 22-20 victory.

Nevertheless, that was the extent of Linh's opponent's efforts. In the second game, while spectators anticipated another thrilling showdown, Kim Ga Eun seemed to falter, allowing Nguyen Thuy Linh to assert dominance and secure an easy 21-8 victory. In the third game, Nguyen Thuy Linh maintained her momentum and high spirits, clinching a 21-16 win. After 58 minutes of intense play, the Vietnamese badminton player emerged victorious with a final score of 2-1, earning her spot in the final. Her opponent in the final match was Mia Blichfeldt from Denmark, seeded 6th.

The German Open belongs to the BWF World Tour Super 300, and this is the first time Thuy Linh has reached the final of such a high-profile event. The tournament's final match is scheduled for March 3 (local time).

By Minh Chien – Translated by Gia Bao