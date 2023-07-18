Nguyen Thuy Linh climbs three places to rank 23rd in BWF rankings

The BWF has released the most recent rankings as of July 18. Nguyen Thuy Linh holds the highest position among Vietnamese badminton players, having risen by three notches to 23rd place in the women's singles category. Thuy Linh's advancement towards the top 15 in the world is increasingly apparent, thanks to her remarkable performances in the recent World Tour Super tournaments.

Thuy Linh recently competed in three tournaments of the World Tour Super series, namely the Chinese Taipei Open, the Canada Open, and the US Open. She reached the quarterfinals in the women's singles category in both the Canada Open and the US Open.

Following those tournaments, Thuy Linh returned to Vietnam to resume her training. Thuy Linh is a promising figure for Vietnamese badminton, aiming to compete for an official spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics (France). In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Japan), she earned a direct qualification to participate in the competition.

In the global rankings for women's singles in badminton, Thailand has two representatives, while Indonesia has one. Akane Yamaguchi from Japan still holds the top spot in the world.