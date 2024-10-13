Nguyen Mai Quynh Anh wins silver at world youth karate championships

The Vietnamese youth karate team is currently competing in the 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships and has secured an important silver medal in the kata (performance) event.

Nguyen Mai Quynh Anh (far left) wins a silver medal at the 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships.

On the morning of October 13, Vietnam time, young athlete Nguyen Mai Quynh Anh competed in the women's individual kata final in the youth category at the 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships. Nguyen Mai Quynh Anh faced Ito Wakana from Japan, scoring 40.90 points, while the Japanese athlete received 42.80 points. Because Nguyen Mai Quynh Anh lost in the final, she earned a silver medal for Vietnamese karate.

Meanwhile, in the junior category, athlete Bui Thi Ngoc Nhi competed in the women's individual kata and secured a bronze medal. Bui Thi Ngoc Nhi participated in the Repechage round, winning against Rita Marques from Portugal with a score of 41.20 to 40.80, earning the bronze medal.

In the sparring category, the Vietnamese karate team had high hopes for Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly (women’s kumite 55kg) to achieve the best results. In 2022, she won the gold medal at the 2022 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships, but this year she competed in the U21 category and was eliminated after the second round. Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly lost to Mia Bitsch from Germany with a score of 0-1.

The 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships saw 37 teams winning medals across various events. The Vietnamese youth karate team secured one silver and one bronze medal, finishing at 12th place. The top position went to the Japanese youth karate team, which earned eight gold medals and one bronze medal. The host team, Italy, ranked second with four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. Among Southeast Asian teams, the Vietnamese youth karate team achieved the highest ranking.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan