Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi successfully defends women's 3-cushion carom title

Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi has proven herself to be the top female billiards player in Vietnam by successfully defending her title in the Women's 3-Cushion Carom event at the 2024 National Billiards & Snooker Championships in Vung Tau City.

Vietnam's top female billiards player Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi

This year's Women's 3-Cushion Carom event brought together 24 top female players from across the country, competing in a double-elimination format to select eight players for the quarterfinals. Among the notable competitors, Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi (Da Nang), Phung Kien Tuong (Ba Ria Vung Tau), and Le Thi Ngoc Hue (HCMC) advanced with two victories each. Meanwhile, two other contenders, Nguyen Thi Bich Tram (Da Nang) and Cao Mong Cam (HCMC), were eliminated.

In the quarterfinal match held on the morning of June 22, Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi defeated Nguyen Thi Lien (HCMC) with a score of 25-13 and then continued to beat Nguyen Duc Yen Sinh (HCMC) with a score of 25-11 in the semifinal match held at noon on June 22.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Le Thi Ngoc Hue (HCMC) also secured two consecutive victories against Nguyen Nhan Hong Le (HCMC) with a score of 25-22 and Phung Kien Tuong with a score of 25-21 to advance to the final against Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi, which took place in the afternoon of June 22.

Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi (L) and Le Thi Ngoc Hue

The showdown between Vietnam's top two female billiards players was quite intense, with a bit of luck favoring Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi. Initially, when the score was tied at 3-3, Yen Nhi had a fortunate shot that resulted in a 3-point series, pushing her ahead 9-6. Later, when leading 13-12, the girl from Da Nang continued with a 5-point series to widen the gap to 18-12. The third point in this series was another lucky shot, prompting Yen Nhi to raise her hand and apologize to her opponent.

Continuing with another 4-point series to lead 22-13, Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi quickly finished the match with a score of 25-18, successfully defending the national championship she had won last year.

HCMC World Cup champion Tran Duc Minh

On the same day, the Men's 3-Cushion Carom event began with the participation of top Vietnamese players such as Tran Quyet Chien, Bao Phuong Vinh, and Chiem Hong Thai, yielding some notable results. World champion Bao Phuong Vinh (Binh Duong) narrowly defeated Van Hoang Ba (Dong Nai) with a score of 30-29. HCMC World Cup champion Tran Duc Minh (Dong Nai) emerged victorious against Tran Quang Hung (Khanh Hoa) with a score of 30-22. Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu (HCMC) beat Tran Hoang Long (HCMC) with a score of 30-18. Tran Thanh Luc (HCMC) triumphed over Tran Manh Hung (HCMC) with a score of 30-20.

By Gia Man – Translated by Thuy Doan