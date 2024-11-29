Sports

Nguyen Hai Dang enters quarterfinals of Syed Modi India International 2024

Badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang, hailing from Ho Chi Minh City, delivered an outstanding performance to secure a spot in the men’s singles quarterfinals at the ongoing Syed Modi India International 2024.

Badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang

In the second round, Nguyen Hai Dang faced Viren Nettasinghe of Sri Lanka and displayed remarkable form. He triumphed in straight sets, winning 21-19 and 21-14, to claim a 2-0 victory and advance to the next stage.

Meanwhile, Le Duc Phat was unable to cause an upset in his second-round match against second seed Priyanshu Rajawat of India. Suffering a 0-2 loss, Le Duc Phat was eliminated from the tournament.

As per the pre-determined draw, Nguyen Hai Dang will meet Priyanshu Rajawat in the quarterfinals. The match, scheduled for November 29 (local time), is anticipated to be a tough encounter. Despite the challenge, Nguyen Hai Dang is determined to achieve a strong result and progress further. The Syed Modi India International 2024 is a BWF World Tour Super 300 event and is set to conclude on December 1.

On the current BWF rankings, Nguyen Hai Dang holds the 64th position, while Priyanshu Rajawat is ranked 34th. Despite the ranking difference, both players are considered to have equal chances when they step onto the court. Before this tournament, Nguyen Hai Dang competed at the 2024 Korea Masters, another BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

