Nghia Do Commune, Lao Cai: A living space of Tay ethnic culture

Located in a verdant valley of the northern highlands of Lao Cai Province, Nghia Do Commune exemplifies the successful integration of community-based tourism with cultural heritage preservation.

Spanning more than 159 square kilometers, the commune retains much of the Tay people’s distinctive cultural landscape, marked by over 1,000 traditional stilt houses that contribute to its calm and scenic rural character.

Of the nearly 14,000 residents, the Tay ethnic community accounts for 9,254 people, or 66.1 percent of the commune’s population. This community has become the very “soul” that keeps alive invaluable spiritual and cultural values.

Beyond its scenic beauty, Nghia Do is also home to skillful hands deeply rooted in a rich array of traditional crafts, such as embroidery, brocade weaving, bamboo and rattan weaving and wood carving. Each product transcends craftsmanship, embodying a spiritual world and an ethnic identity passed down through generations.

Each woven product, every piece of indigo cloth and each quiet moment of young women by the stream affirms that Tay ethnic heritage continues to endure with vitality.

>>>Below are some images of the revival of Tay ethnic heritage in Nghia Do Commune, Lao Cai Province:

Seen from above, Nghia Do appears like an ink-wash painting, where more than 1,000 traditional stilt houses preserve intact the distinctive living space of the Tay ethnic community.
Weaving is more than a craft; it is the art of patience
Under warm stilt-house eaves, Tay families gather to wrap banh chung (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake), a sacred ritual honoring ancestors and family bonds.
The melodies of Then singing, intertwined with the resonant Tinh lute, affirms the enduring vitality of this heritage and its power to propel local tourism forward.
By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

