Multimedia

Photo Gallery

New Phong Chau Bridge to be open to traffic on September 28

SGGPO

The new Phong Chau Bridge, spanning the Hong (Red) River in Phu Tho Province, will be officially inaugurated, fulfilling a long-held hope of residents on both sides of the river.

12.jpg
New Phong Chau Bridge will be open to traffic on September 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The bridge is a key infrastructure project, completed in just nine months to replace the old Phong Chau Bridge, which collapsed in late 2024.

On September 27, final works on the new Phong Chau Bridge were being urgently completed in preparation for its inauguration and official opening to traffic on September 28.

After nine months of rapid construction, the new Phong Chau Bridge has now reached substantial completion. Construction crews are currently finalizing the remaining work and gradually removing equipment and machinery in preparation for the inauguration and official opening to traffic.

The bridge deck features two wide lanes with a smooth asphalt surface. In recent days, dozens of residents, especially the elderly, have gathered each afternoon to admire the newly completed structure.

Phong Chau Bridge spans over 653 meters in length and 20.5 meters in width, with a design capacity of four motor vehicle lanes. Built with a permanent structure using reinforced and prestressed concrete, the project carries a total investment of more than VND635 billion (US$24 million).

The project was developed by the Thang Long Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, with construction carried out by Corps 12 of Truong Son Construction Corporation.

13.jpg
15.jpg

In September 2024, two spans of Phong Chau Bridge, located in Van Xuan Commune, Tam Nong District, Phu Tho Province, were swept away by floodwaters. The collapse severely disrupted transportation for residents in Tam Nong and Lam Thao districts, as well as nearby areas.

Later that month, Brigade 249 of the Engineering Corps installed a temporary pontoon bridge at the site to restore connectivity for the locals. The decision to deploy the pontoon structure was made in response to elevated water levels and strong river currents, ensuring safety during the installation process.

14.jpg
16.jpg
17.jpg
18.jpg
19.jpg
20.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
23.jpg
24.jpg
25.jpg
26.jpg
27.jpg
28.jpg
29.jpg
30.jpg
31.jpg
32.jpg
33.jpg
34.jpg
35.jpg
36.jpg
Related News
By Do Trung, Quoc Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Phong Chau Bridge Phu Tho Province new Phong Chau Bridge

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Pham Van Truong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn