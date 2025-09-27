New Phong Chau Bridge to be open to traffic on September 28

The new Phong Chau Bridge, spanning the Hong (Red) River in Phu Tho Province, will be officially inaugurated, fulfilling a long-held hope of residents on both sides of the river.

New Phong Chau Bridge will be open to traffic on September 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The bridge is a key infrastructure project, completed in just nine months to replace the old Phong Chau Bridge, which collapsed in late 2024.

On September 27, final works on the new Phong Chau Bridge were being urgently completed in preparation for its inauguration and official opening to traffic on September 28.

After nine months of rapid construction, the new Phong Chau Bridge has now reached substantial completion. Construction crews are currently finalizing the remaining work and gradually removing equipment and machinery in preparation for the inauguration and official opening to traffic.

The bridge deck features two wide lanes with a smooth asphalt surface. In recent days, dozens of residents, especially the elderly, have gathered each afternoon to admire the newly completed structure.

Phong Chau Bridge spans over 653 meters in length and 20.5 meters in width, with a design capacity of four motor vehicle lanes. Built with a permanent structure using reinforced and prestressed concrete, the project carries a total investment of more than VND635 billion (US$24 million).

The project was developed by the Thang Long Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, with construction carried out by Corps 12 of Truong Son Construction Corporation.

In September 2024, two spans of Phong Chau Bridge, located in Van Xuan Commune, Tam Nong District, Phu Tho Province, were swept away by floodwaters. The collapse severely disrupted transportation for residents in Tam Nong and Lam Thao districts, as well as nearby areas.

Later that month, Brigade 249 of the Engineering Corps installed a temporary pontoon bridge at the site to restore connectivity for the locals. The decision to deploy the pontoon structure was made in response to elevated water levels and strong river currents, ensuring safety during the installation process.

By Do Trung, Quoc Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh