Let's explore site where President Ho Chi Minh drafts Independence Declaration

The house is located at No. 48 Hang Ngang Street in Hanoi, where President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945 proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The house was listed among the nation’s special historical and cultural relics in 1979.

Following the plaque inauguration and exhibition at the historic site of 48 Hang Ngang Street, Hoan Kiem Ward, from August 18, the house has welcomed large numbers of residents and students coming to study and experience its historical significance.

Inside the house at 48 Hang Ngang Street, the historical space is recreated with modern technology such as mapping, virtual reality (VR) and holograms which provide rich documentation and high heritage education value.

Every day, the historical space of the house welcomes numerous visitors.

The exhibition space showcases the history of the leaders who once lived and worked in the house.

Numerous students visit to learn about history.

In this room, President Ho Chi Minh drafted the Declaration of Independence.

The third-floor area served as the living space of the family of Mr. Trinh Van Bo, the house owner.

Document cabinet of President Ho Chi Minh

This space also serves as the working area of President Ho Chi Minh and his comrades from Central Communist Committee from August 25 to September 2, 1945.

The historic desk where President Ho Chi Minh drafted the Independence Declaration

Resting bed of President Ho Chi Minh

From the working room, visitors can see the living room, where President Ho Chi Minh received guests.

Every day, locals and tourists visit to take commemorative photos in the room where President Ho Chi Minh received guests.

The living room

Visitors can go up to the third floor of the house to offer incense in remembrance of beloved President Ho Chi Minh.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong