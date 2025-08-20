Let's explore site where President Ho Chi Minh drafts Independence Declaration
SGGPO
The house is located at No. 48 Hang Ngang Street in Hanoi, where President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945 proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The house was listed among the nation’s special historical and cultural relics in 1979.
Following the plaque inauguration and exhibition at the historic site of 48 Hang Ngang Street, Hoan Kiem Ward, from August 18, the house has welcomed large numbers of residents and students coming to study and experience its historical significance.