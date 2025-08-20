Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Let's explore site where President Ho Chi Minh drafts Independence Declaration

SGGPO

The house is located at No. 48 Hang Ngang Street in Hanoi, where President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945 proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The house was listed among the nation’s special historical and cultural relics in 1979.

Following the plaque inauguration and exhibition at the historic site of 48 Hang Ngang Street, Hoan Kiem Ward, from August 18, the house has welcomed large numbers of residents and students coming to study and experience its historical significance.

dsc-9161-9462-7433.jpg
Inside the house at 48 Hang Ngang Street, the historical space is recreated with modern technology such as mapping, virtual reality (VR) and holograms which provide rich documentation and high heritage education value.
dsc-9106-7367-8550.jpg
Every day, the historical space of the house welcomes numerous visitors.
dsc-9118-8340-8805.jpg
dsc-8826-3223-201.jpg
dsc-8924-9104-1772.jpg
The exhibition space showcases the history of the leaders who once lived and worked in the house.
dsc-8862-2787-6549.jpg
dsc-8853-476-5096.jpg
Numerous students visit to learn about history.
dsc-8942-3483-8817.jpg
dsc-8959-2387-2039.jpg
In this room, President Ho Chi Minh drafted the Declaration of Independence.
dsc-9088-4603-7673.jpg
The third-floor area served as the living space of the family of Mr. Trinh Van Bo, the house owner.
dsc-9074-5348-2275.jpg
dsc-9051-8277-4888.jpg
Document cabinet of President Ho Chi Minh
dsc-9026-4065-4800.jpg
This space also serves as the working area of President Ho Chi Minh and his comrades from Central Communist Committee from August 25 to September 2, 1945.
dsc-9024-2909-2718.jpg
dsc-8969-2776-952.jpg
The historic desk where President Ho Chi Minh drafted the Independence Declaration
dsc-8976-6502-1805.jpg
Resting bed of President Ho Chi Minh
dsc-9009-5972-4061.jpg
From the working room, visitors can see the living room, where President Ho Chi Minh received guests.
dsc-8992-6112-4790.jpg
Every day, locals and tourists visit to take commemorative photos in the room where President Ho Chi Minh received guests.
dsc-8995-1607-9626.jpg
The living room
dsc-9000-8073-8561.jpg
dsc-9064-3801-8889.jpg
Visitors can go up to the third floor of the house to offer incense in remembrance of beloved President Ho Chi Minh.
By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

No. 48 Hang Ngang Street historic site of 48 Hang Ngang Street President Ho Chi Minh Declaration of Independence

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn