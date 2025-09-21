Ca Mau’s century-old charcoal craft endures

Since the 1920s, the charcoal making has appeared in Thu Market, formerly Tam Giang Tay Commune, now Tan An Commune, Ca Mau Province.

The raw material for charcoal production primarily comes from mangrove trees.

Ca Mau mangrove charcoal is widely consumed in the Mekong Delta provinces and cities and Ho Chi Minh City.

Charcoal makers must endure hot, coal-dusty and polluted conditions in the kilns. Their wages only fluctuate from VND300,000 (US$11.4) to VND400,000 (US$15.2) a day.

Despite fluctuations in the charcoal trade, many workers remain dedicated to the craft.

After arranging the mangrove wood into the kiln, workers seal it and start burning firewood. (Photo: Tan Thai)

The mangrove wood used for charcoal is purchased from local residents who harvest it every 15–20 years and it has traceable origins.

The worker arranges the mangrove wood into the kiln, preparing for the charcoal burn.

Once the kiln is full, charcoal maker seals it and ignites the fire.

The traditional mangrove charcoal marking in Ca Mau is a skill that has been passed down through generations.

Pieces of mangrove wood are carefully stacked in the kiln to ensure even burning and minimize breakage of the charcoal.

After finishing, charcoal is then sorted and prepared for sale.

Each charcoal process lasts about one and a half month to two months. Each charcoal kiln holds about 50 cubic meters of wood, with one cubic meter of mangrove wood producing roughly 200 kilograms of charcoal.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong