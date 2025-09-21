Ca Mau’s century-old charcoal craft endures

Since the 1920s, the charcoal making has appeared in Thu Market, formerly Tam Giang Tay Commune, now Tan An Commune, Ca Mau Province.
The raw material for charcoal production primarily comes from mangrove trees.
Ca Mau mangrove charcoal is widely consumed in the Mekong Delta provinces and cities and Ho Chi Minh City.
Charcoal makers must endure hot, coal-dusty and polluted conditions in the kilns. Their wages only fluctuate from VND300,000 (US$11.4) to VND400,000 (US$15.2) a day.
Despite fluctuations in the charcoal trade, many workers remain dedicated to the craft.
By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong