First calibration aircraft makes test landing at Long Thanh Airport’s runway

A major milestone of the flight calibration has been reached for Long Thanh International Airport as the first calibration aircraft made a successful test landing on the newly constructed runway.

On the morning of September 26, the Beech King Air 350ER aircraft, with flight number B350, conducted a calibration flight at Long Thanh International Airport, Dong Nai Province.

Beech King Air 350ER, flight number B350, conducts a calibration flight at Long Thanh International Airport.

From early morning, authorities carried out a comprehensive inspection to ensure the runway was clear of any obstacles and that technical systems were fully operational. The entire runway lighting system was activated, indicating the airport’s readiness for operations.

At around 6 a.m., the specialized Beechcraft King Air 300 series departed from Tan Son Nhat Airport for the Long Thanh airspace to perform flight tests.

The aircraft approached runway 1 at a low altitude, conducting passes along the runway to check the lighting system before increasing speed and ascending to higher altitudes.

The flight aimed to inspect the runway on-site and carry out a critical task, calibrating a series of navigation and air traffic surveillance systems to ensure absolute safety before Long Thanh International Airport officially begins operations.

According to the plan of the Directorate of Operations under the Ministry of National Defense, calibration flights will be conducted from September 26 to October 24, 2025.

The Beech King Air 350ER aircraft has been used for calibration activities in many countries thanks to its maneuverability, stability and ability to meet strict technical requirements.

Construction site of Long Thanh Airport terminal as seen from above.

Air Traffic Technical Company Limited (ATTECH), a subsidiary of Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), will perform calibration of key systems at Long Thanh International Airport.

These include two ILS/DME precision landing systems, one VOR/DME navigation system, one airport lighting system, radar and ADS-B surveillance systems, and related flight procedures.

The calibration flights are organized and conducted directly by ATTECH, with a team of experienced experts from ATTECH and specialists from the Czech Republic Air Navigation Academy, operating under flight permit No. 3792/TC-QC.

Construction of Long Thanh International Airport is accelerated.

Earlier, on September 16, relevant parties held a coordination meeting to ensure absolute safety and efficiency for the calibration flights, with participation of multiple units under VATM, such as Southern Air Traffic Management Company, ATTECH, Air Traffic Flow Management Center, Aeronautical Information Service Center and Aviation Meteorology Center, as well as Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board (ACV) and 370th Air Division. During the meeting, all parties reached consensus on procedures and operational plans.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong