Cattail, wild plant becomes local specialty in Mekong Delta

Cattail (bon bon plant with scientific name Typha orientalis)  belongs to the reed family and grows abundantly in ponds and swamps across the Mekong Delta.

cay-bon-bon-2-263-6813.jpg
cay-bon-bon-1-4797-8635.jpg
Once considered a wild plant, cattail has since gained popularity as an ingredient in various dishes. Today, for local inhabitants in Ca Mau Province, the plant has become a regional specialty.

Many households in Ca Mau Province have escaped poverty and achieved economic stability by adopting the cattail cultivation model. The fresh edible core of cattail sells for around VND30,000–VND40,000 per kilogram.

The plant is widely grown in the U Minh region, but the most famous variety comes from Tan Hung Dong Commune (now Cai Nuoc Commune). The cattail plant from this area has been recognized as a collective brand, while processed products made from it have earned the OCOP certification and are loved by consumers nationwide. Tourists visiting Ca Mau also often enjoy dishes prepared with cattail.

1-bon-bon-dang-giup-nhieu-ho-dan-o-vung-dem-dat-rung-u-minh-vuon-len-3274-3814.jpg
z7031288694023-16ea452e574e0f47d9c3eb44ba959813-1799-7814.jpg
z7031288632182-74f926c1298f991ccc8f28d39d4cdc03-6473-667.jpg
z7031288682862-16c9ed9fd5b8d3cb986c909e6db0ac6b-4847-2387.jpg
After harvesting, farmers peel off the outer shell of the plant, taking only the young part inside.
z7031288770274-f5314f7a88d0f848eae08fa3a6509c2f-751-8646.jpg
6-bon-bon-1522-9386.jpg
482020252-654311563946000-3219426552800819671-n-1982-6741.jpg
11-bon-bon-1-5921-1602.jpg
e9f6bf276bbbe0e5b9aa-2526-5954.jpg
bb1-jpg-3fmod-3dajperes-26amp-3bcvid-3dpng-8232-5843.jpeg
3107da5b7bc6f098a9d7-5105-7561.jpg
Products made from cattail have been recognized with a 3-star OCOP rating at the provincial level in Ca Mau.
68b15b43419bcac5938a-1657-4667.jpg
Handbags and backpacks made from cattail leaves.
z7031288663121-dac18797906cbd646074cf9575dd108f-6400-7573.jpg
Resident Nguyen Van Luan in Ca Mau Province’s An Xuyen Ward takes advantage of the rainy season to grow cattail in shrimp ponds, bringing stable income to his family.
By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan

