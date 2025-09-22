Cattail, wild plant becomes local specialty in Mekong Delta

Cattail ( bon bon plant with scientific name Typha orientalis) belongs to the reed family and grows abundantly in ponds and swamps across the Mekong Delta.

Many families in Ca Mau have risen out of poverty and built more stable lives after they grow the plant

Once considered a wild plant, cattail has since gained popularity as an ingredient in various dishes. Today, for local inhabitants in Ca Mau Province, the plant has become a regional specialty.

Many households in Ca Mau Province have escaped poverty and achieved economic stability by adopting the cattail cultivation model. The fresh edible core of cattail sells for around VND30,000–VND40,000 per kilogram.

The plant is widely grown in the U Minh region, but the most famous variety comes from Tan Hung Dong Commune (now Cai Nuoc Commune). The cattail plant from this area has been recognized as a collective brand, while processed products made from it have earned the OCOP certification and are loved by consumers nationwide. Tourists visiting Ca Mau also often enjoy dishes prepared with cattail.

Local inhabitants harvest the plant

After harvesting, farmers peel off the outer shell of the plant, taking only the young part inside.

The young part inside

Cattail can be prepared into a wide range of dishes.

Products made from cattail have been recognized with a 3-star OCOP rating at the provincial level in Ca Mau.

Handbags and backpacks made from cattail leaves.

Resident Nguyen Van Luan in Ca Mau Province’s An Xuyen Ward takes advantage of the rainy season to grow cattail in shrimp ponds, bringing stable income to his family.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan