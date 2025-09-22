Cattail, wild plant becomes local specialty in Mekong Delta
SGGPO
Cattail (bon bon plant with scientific name Typha orientalis) belongs to the reed family and grows abundantly in ponds and swamps across the Mekong Delta.
Once considered a wild plant, cattail has since gained popularity as an ingredient in various dishes. Today, for local inhabitants in Ca Mau Province, the plant has become a regional specialty.
Many households in Ca Mau Province have escaped poverty and achieved economic stability by adopting the cattail cultivation model. The fresh edible core of cattail sells for around VND30,000–VND40,000 per kilogram.
The plant is widely grown in the U Minh region, but the most famous variety comes from Tan Hung Dong Commune (now Cai Nuoc Commune). The cattail plant from this area has been recognized as a collective brand, while processed products made from it have earned the OCOP certification and are loved by consumers nationwide. Tourists visiting Ca Mau also often enjoy dishes prepared with cattail.