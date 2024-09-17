PM urges rapid action on new Phong Chau Bridge after collapse

The PM's directive stresses urgent need for a new bridge. The Phu Tho Provincial People's Committee must quickly study, survey, and prepare investment procedures for a bridge that can withstand all weather conditions, with a report due by October 1.

Authorities continue to address Phong Chau Bridge collapse and search for missing persons. (Photo:VNA)

The directive, addressed to the chairman of Phu Tho Province and relevant ministers, follows the collapse of the Phong Chau Bridge on September 9, caused by rising water levels in the Red River. This collapse has significantly affected the local population, damaged property, and disrupted traffic on this vital route.

The Prime Minister’s directive emphasizes the urgency of building a new bridge, capable of withstanding severe weather conditions. The Phu Tho Provincial People's Committee is tasked with conducting studies, surveys, and preparing investment procedures for the new bridge, with a report due by October 1.

Ministers of transport, agriculture and rural development, planning and investment, and finance are required to collaborate with Phu Tho Province, fast-track investment preparations, secure necessary funds, and submit their report to the Prime Minister by September 20.

The Government Office will oversee the implementation and report any issues to the Prime Minister.

VNA