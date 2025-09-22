Lifestyle

Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street shines brightly for Mid-Autumn Festival

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, a street in Ho Chi Minh City shines brightly, becoming a favorite check-in of city dwellers.

In these days, Luong Nhu Hoc Street in Ho Chi Minh City's Cho Lon Ward has transformed into a vibrant and bustling hub of light and color.

The street is currently a top destination for locals and tourists alike, drawing large crowds eager to shop for lanterns and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Since the start of the eighth lunar month, the more than 300-meter-long street has been adorned with thousands of lanterns, both traditional and modern. Handcrafted lanterns featuring intricate designs of carp, stars, and butterflies, meticulously made from cellophane and bamboo, hang alongside battery-operated models that play music and feature LED lights, catering to the tastes of both young people and children.

Beyond its role as a retail destination, the street has become a popular spot for photography. The warm, shimmering glow from thousands of lanterns creates a perfect backdrop for families and friends to capture beautiful memories.

The street offers more than just a place to buy a lantern; it provides a unique cultural experience that bridges generations. The excitement of children and the nostalgia of adults combine to create a special space that celebrates tradition and the air of the full moon.

1.jpg
2.jpg
Many handmade lanterns are sold for prices from VND25,000
3.jpg
Battery-operated lanterns with sparkling LED lights attract children
4.jpg
5.jpg
7.jpg
8.jpg
6.jpg
By Tam nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

