New land law raises HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway budget by VND1.8 trillion

The compensation budget for Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Expressway through HCMC has increased from VND5.27 trillion to VND7.1 trillion due to new regulations.

The perspective of a section of HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway

The estimated budget for compensation, support, and resettlement for households and organizations affected by the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai Expressway project, specifically the section through HCMC, has increased from VND5.27 trillion to VND7.1 trillion due to new regulations.

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment (HCMC Permanent Steering Committee for Compensation, Support, and Resettlement) has updated the compensation and resettlement process for this expressway section.

The section through HCMC is approximately 24.66 kilometers long, passing through 11 communes in Cu Chi District, with an affected area of about 182.25 hectares. A total of 1,808 cases are anticipated to be affected within this area, including 336 cases eligible for resettlement. Currently, authorities have gathered information and photocopies of land-use right certificates for 1,794 of the 1,808 cases, achieving a 99 percent completion rate.

Based on the new Land Law and accompanying detailed regulations, Cu Chi District People's Committee has estimated the budget for compensation, support, and resettlement for the HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway project to be over VND7.1 trillion. This amount includes VND6.33 trillion for land clearance for organizations and individuals, with the remainder allocated for compensation, enforcement, and contingency costs.

This estimate represents an increase of VND1.8327 trillion compared to the previous budget of VND5.27 trillion outlined in the project's feasibility study report, which was approved under Decision No.760 on August 2, 2024, by the Prime Minister (based on the 2013 Land Law).

On August 29, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment sent an urgent document to Cu Chi District People's Committee and the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC.

The HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway Project (Phase 1), approved under a public-private partnership (BOT contract) by the Prime Minister in Decision No.760 on August 2, 2024, is divided into four component projects. Component 3, which involves compensation, support, and resettlement for the section through HCMC, is scheduled for land acquisition to be completed by April 2025.

To adhere to the project timeline, land acquisition notifications for all affected parties must be issued by September 10. Additionally, tasks such as investigation, surveying, measurement, inventory, and collection of legal documents, as well as verification of land use and ownership, must be completed by October 30.

While awaiting the issuance of the land recovery notices, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has requested Cu Chi District People's Committee and local authorities to form working groups. These groups will be responsible for informing and mobilizing residents whose properties are affected by the project, encouraging them to cooperate with measurements, and inventory processes, and providing legal documents as per the guidelines.

HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway is planned in two phases. Phase 1 will feature four lanes, while Phase 2 will expand to six to eight lanes. This expressway will be the shortest route connecting HCMC to Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate. It is designed to support the development of the Moc Bai-HCMC-Cai Mep-Thi Vai industrial chain, integrated with the Trans-Asian economic corridor. Additionally, it will facilitate the growth of industrial parks and export processing zones along the route, particularly Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone. The project is set to begin construction in 2024, with a target of completion by 2027.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan