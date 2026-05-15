The “For the Safety of Vietnamese Children” campaign launched

On May 15, the Southern Regional Center of Vietnam Television (VTV Southern Region) organized the launch ceremony and seminar titled “For the Safety of Vietnamese Children.”

The delegates performs the launch ceremony ritual. (Photo: SGGP)

This activity marks the launch of a community media campaign aimed at raising public awareness, promoting collective action, and building a child protection network against the risks of violence, abuse, and harm in both real-life environments and cyberspace.

The campaign is being implemented amid a series of child abuse and violence cases that have occurred recently, causing serious consequences and sparking widespread public concern. It also seeks to promote behavioral change in child protection efforts by encouraging communities to identify early signs of child distress, report incidents to the appropriate authorities, intervene in a timely and appropriate manner, and help build safe environments for children at home, in schools, in residential areas, and online.

The campaign conveys the message, “Every adult is a link in the chain of child protection." When one link remains silent, a child may lose the chance to be saved,” reaffirming the view that “Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility.”

Mr. Tu Luong, Director of the Southern Regional Center of Vietnam Television, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Tu Luong, Director of the Southern Regional Center of Vietnam Television, said the campaign would be implemented across multiple platforms, including television, social media, schools, hospitals, residential communities, and public spaces nationwide.

According to him, the campaign goes beyond raising awareness and is expected to help drive changes in social behavior so that protecting children becomes a community instinct whenever unusual signs involving children are detected.

The “For the Safety of Vietnamese Children” campaign has been developed in line with a responsible communication approach that respects privacy rights and protects children’s identities.

In the coming time, the campaign will roll out a wide range of media and community activities, including thematic talk shows, social issue reports, educational content on child protection skills in cyberspace, and programs such as “Safety for Children,” “Pause for 3 Seconds,” and “A Map for Children,” as well as information touchpoints linked to the 111 child protection hotline.

The campaign will also promote activities connecting experts, schools, families, and communities in an effort to foster a sustainable and substantive culture of child protection.

Guests participate in the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

At the seminar—the opening activity of the “For the Safety of Vietnamese Children” campaign—National Assembly deputies, representatives from the healthcare sector, lawyers, and psychology experts discussed the risks children are currently facing, including domestic violence, school bullying, and online abuse.

The participants also exchanged views on solutions aimed at early detection, timely intervention, and support and improving grassroots-level child protection systems.

In less than the first five months of 2026 alone, at least 30 cases of violence involving children were reported nationwide by the media, including 12 cases of family violence and 18 cases related to school violence and online abuse.

Meanwhile, a study by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) found that up to 72.4 percent of children aged between 1 and 14 in Vietnam had experienced physical or emotional abuse by family members or had been subjected to forms of “violent discipline.”

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh