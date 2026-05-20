Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in medical technology, healthcare

Vietnam and Japan are expanding cooperation in healthcare technology and digital transformation following a new partnership agreement between major corporations from both countries.

A signing ceremony between FPT Corporation and Tokushukai Medical Group takes place in Hanoi on May 19.

On the afternoon of May 19, in Hanoi, FPT Corporation and Tokushukai Medical Group signed a cooperation agreement on information technology solutions in healthcare and medical services.

The two sides also signed a contract allowing FPT to use the Tokushukai brand in Vietnam.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ito Naoki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Vietnam; Higashiue Shinichi, Chairman of Tokushukai Medical Group; Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, who is also Chairman of the National Medical Council; and Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FPT Corporation.

Mr. Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FPT Corporation (L) and Mr. Higashiue Shinichi, Chairman of Tokushukai Medical Group sign a cooperation agreement between FPT Corporation and Tokushukai Medical Group. (Photo: Minh Khang)



Under the agreement, FPT and Tokushukai will jointly promote digital transformation and develop a smart healthcare ecosystem aimed at improving medical services and public healthcare. The partnership will also focus on sharing advanced medical techniques and expertise in healthcare facility operations.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan said that Vietnam–Japan relations are developing strongly within the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He noted that healthcare has long been an area of deep and trusted cooperation with significant room for further growth.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan speaks at the event.

Vietnam’s healthcare sector is currently undergoing a major transformation toward building a smarter, more connected healthcare system with improved preventive care, data-driven governance, and a stronger patient-centered approach.

According to the Deputy Minister, digital transformation must become central to the healthcare system, including hospital management, electronic medical records, electronic health records and clinical data systems.

Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan called on both sides to implement focused cooperation programs with concrete products, clear roadmaps, measurable outcomes and practical impacts on healthcare service quality.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Huyen Huong