23 products commercialized at Startup Connection Day 2026

A total of 23 AI-powered products were directly commercialized at Startup Connection Day 2026.

As part of the Data & AI Summer Forum 2026, the “Startup Connection Day 2026” exhibition emerged as a key highlight, featuring a wide range of technology products and solutions applying data and artificial intelligence (AI) to management and production practices.

The forum was organized by the Startup & Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB), the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA), and partners, aiming to realize the city’s strategic orientations in promoting science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The event also served as an effective connection platform linking government agencies, businesses, and the innovation startup ecosystem.

The Startup Connection Day 2026 exhibition features more than 50 technology booths.

Alongside the forum, Startup Connection Day 2026 gathered more than 50 booths showcasing nearly 90 technology products from startups and enterprises both domestic and international. Many AI- and data-driven solutions received positive attention in fields such as healthcare, education, future technologies, data and AI infrastructure.

According to organizers, the event resulted in the direct commercialization of 23 AI application products, 229 networking sessions between startups and partners, and the signing of six memoranda of understanding.

These figures demonstrate that startup projects have begun generating commercial value and practical cooperation opportunities, while also reflecting the dynamic growth of Vietnam’s innovation startup ecosystem.

Visitors explore AI-powered technology solutions at the Startup Connection Day 2026 exhibition.

A representative of SIHUB said that the center plans to organize a series of six Startup Connection Day exhibitions in 2026 to help startups connect with investment funds, expand markets, and bring products closer to potential customers.

Ms. Le Thi Be Ba, Deputy Director of SIHUB, emphasized that Startup Connection Day 2026 was not limited to exhibition activities, but also aimed to promote product commercialization, support startups in validating business models, approaching customers and expanding cooperation opportunities.

The program also featured specialized activities including B2B networking, startup pitching sessions, thematic seminars and strategic mentoring for startup businesses.

Currently, SIHUB is implementing a range of comprehensive startup support programs, including training courses to enhance startup capacity, networking activities connecting investors, experts and enterprises, as well as the Univ.Star project competition.

At the same time, SIHUB is strengthening international cooperation to support Vietnamese startups in gradually accessing regional and global markets, Ms. Le Thi Be Ba added.

Vietnam’s innovation startup ecosystem continues to maintain positive growth momentum, with nearly 4,000 active startups by the end of 2025, alongside an expanding network of investment funds and support organizations.

In this context, technology forums and exhibitions are playing an increasingly important role in connecting startups with investors, promoting commercialization, and advancing sectors such as AI, data and digital transformation.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Huyen Huong