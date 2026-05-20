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ILDEX Vietnam 2026 promotes sustainable agricultural development

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On May 20, the 10th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX Vietnam 2026), together with Horti & Agri Vietnam 2026, officially opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

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A booth showcasing animal feed processing equipment by a Chinese enterprise at the exhibition

This year’s international exhibition brings together more than 230 enterprises and brands from 25 countries and territories. Notably, the strong participation of international businesses from China, the United States, France, the European Union, and South Korea reflects the growing confidence of the global business community in Vietnam’s highly promising and dynamic agriculture-food market.

Horti & Agri Vietnam 2026 continues to expand both its scale and exhibition categories, featuring advanced solutions and technologies in horticulture, greenhouse technology, irrigation systems, crop nutrition, agricultural production, and sustainable farming models, thereby creating a more comprehensive connectivity platform for the future development of the agricultural sector.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of in-depth conferences and technical seminars are being held, bringing together leading experts and organizations from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Vietnam Livestock Association, the Vietnam Large Livestock Association, the Vietnam Poultry Association, the Federation of Asian Veterinary Associations, the Asian Federation of Biotechnology, and the Asian Packaging Federation, along with many reputable industry experts.

The exhibition will run through May 22.

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Many U.S. enterprises are participating in exhibition booths at the event.
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A South Korean fertilizer booth at the exhibition
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An exhibition booth from Europe
By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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10th International Livestock Dairy Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition ILDEX Vietnam 2026 Horti & Agri Vietnam 2026

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