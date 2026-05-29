GStar 2026 forum spotlights AI’s role in human-centered growth

The forum aims to promote human-centered AI development, thereby improving labor productivity, work quality and living standards across the Asia-Pacific region.

On the morning of May 29 in Ho Chi Minh City, under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the New Turing Institute (NTI), in collaboration with Pacific Gateway Partners (PGP), organized the AI Technology and Digital Transformation Forum GStar 2026 - AI & Nhan loai (GStar 2026 - AI & Humanity).

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong delivers the opening remarks at the event.

The forum brought together a large number of leaders, experts and leading researchers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) to share new technology trends, practical applications and strategies for AI workforce development. The event aims to promote human-centered AI development, thereby improving labor productivity, work quality and living standards across the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong said AI is becoming a foundational technology with far-reaching impacts on growth models, governance and the competitiveness of countries worldwide. He said the GStar 2026 - AI & Humanity forum offers an opportunity for experts, scientists, businesses and international organizations to exchange views on research, development and AI application strategies, with the goal of making AI a driving force for Vietnam’s development.

Vietnam has identified science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as central drivers to improve labor productivity, growth quality and national competitiveness, thereby promoting rapid and sustainable development. In particular, AI is one of the strategic technologies that Vietnam needs to master and apply extensively across all socio-economic sectors, with the target of ranking among the top three Southeast Asian countries in AI research and development by 2030. Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong

GStar 2026 is an annual AI event series organized by the New Turing Institute to connect Vietnam’s AI community with international expert networks. According to the organizers, as Asia emerges as a major AI development hub thanks to its young and dynamic workforce and increasing cross-border investment flows, the forum is expected to promote cooperation among businesses, academia and innovation ecosystems across the region.

Thang Luong, research director at Google and co-founder of the New Turing Institute (NTI), speaks at the event

This year’s forum featured 15 speakers and experts from major technology corporations including Google, FPT, Qualcomm, Boryung and MoMo, who shared trends, solutions and experiences in applying AI across multiple sectors.

Thang Luong, research director at Google and co-founder of the New Turing Institute (NTI), said that GStar 2026 marks an important milestone for the Asia-Pacific AI ecosystem in shaping the role of AI in serving humanity. Connecting global experts with the regional innovation community will help Asia transition from being a technology adopter to becoming a global AI leader.

Visitors view technology AI solutions.

Meanwhile, Professor Po-Shen Loh of Carnegie Mellon University said that in the AI era, humanity’s core values lie in flexible thinking, empathy and ethical responsibility. He stressed the need for stakeholders to discuss how to nurture these values to ensure technological breakthroughs always serve the best interests of humanity.

In addition to panel discussions, the forum also served as a bridge connecting businesses, startups, investors and research organizations. Many notable AI solutions in healthcare, fintech and generative AI were introduced and demonstrated live at the event.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan