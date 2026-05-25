Business

Self - introduction

More than 50 enterprises to participate in smart urban, green living expo

SGGPO

The “Smart Landscape & Healthy Living Expo 2026," an event showcasing smart urban solutions and sustainable living trends in Vietnam, is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 19 at the Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB).

5d4a9644-7201-7775.jpg
Master Architect Nguyen Thu Phong, representative of the organizing committee, introduces the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The information was announced by representatives of SIHUB and Gallery Architecture & Materials on May 25.

The expo is expected to bring together more than 50 technology enterprises and startups to showcase and introduce a wide range of innovative products and solutions, focusing on six key sectors prioritized for development by Ho Chi Minh City, namely smart technology, landscape materials and solutions, clean energy, ecological greenery, architectural design, and healthcare.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Master Architect Nguyen Thu Phong, founder of Gallery Architecture & Materials and representative of the organizing committee, said that visitors to the expo will have opportunities to access a variety of technological products and solutions aligned with modern design trends. Activities within the framework of the exhibition are expected not only to promote connectivity among professionals and the creative community but also to help raise awareness of sustainable development in future living spaces.

In addition to the exhibition space, the event will also feature a series of accompanying activities for young people and the startup community, including in-depth CEO Talk discussions, direct networking programs between enterprises and startups, and creative workshops.

tempimagehaba0f-3816-9171.jpg
Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Tran Trong Tuyen speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Tran Trong Tuyen, the expo is not only a venue for showcasing products and technologies but also serves as a platform connecting State agencies, scientists, enterprises, startups, and the creative community.

Through the expo, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology aims to create an open space where innovative ideas can be nurtured, new technologies can be widely disseminated, and cooperative partnerships can be fostered, while also helping raise public awareness of green lifestyles, sustainable consumption, and the role of technology in shaping the future of urban development, Mr. Tuyen said.

By Bui Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Smart Landscape & Healthy Living Expo 2026 Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City SIHUB technological products and solutions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn