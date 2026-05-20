High-tech agricultural startup competition for 2026 launched

The 2026 innovation startup competition in high-tech agriculture was officially launched, aiming to promote circular agriculture and green development.

On May 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-Tech Park Management Board, in cooperation with Thu Dau Mot University, launched the Innovation and Startup Competition in High-Tech Agriculture 2026 under the theme “Circular Agriculture – Creating a Green Future.”

The organizers perform the launch ritual for the 2026 innovation startup competition in high-tech agriculture.

According to Mr. Nguyen Duy Son, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-Tech Park Management Board, the agriculture sector is facing strong transformation pressures due to climate change, stricter market standards, emissions reduction requirements and the need for sustainable development.

He noted that agriculture is no longer primarily based on traditional experience, but is increasingly becoming a field driven by technology, data and innovation.

Dr. Doan Ngoc Xuan, Rector of Thu Dau Mot University, said that the cooperation and competition launch will expand opportunities for connection among universities, businesses, management agencies, and the innovative startup community.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding to support and promote innovation and startups in high-tech agriculture.

The Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-Tech Park Management Board and Thu Dau Mot University have signed a cooperation agreement and officially launched the 2026 innovation startup competition in high-tech agriculture.

This year’s competition will be held across six regions nationwide and is open to students, startup enterprises, cooperatives, lecturers, researchers and individuals with relevant ideas in high-tech agriculture.

The submission deadline is July 31 this year.

By Tam Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong