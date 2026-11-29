Traditional Southern music and theater are finding new life in Ho Chi Minh City, where community performances of don ca tai tu, cai luong are drawing residents together while inspiring a new generation of young artists to preserve cultural heritage.

Residential neighborhoods in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat Ward have been lively with traditional art performances in recent days, as local authorities expand public performance spaces to bring don ca tai tu (southern amateur traditional music), cai luong (reformed theater), and folk music and dance closer to everyday residents.

A don ca tai tu performance in Tan Son Nhat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is organized by artist Thanh Luu to mark Vietnamese Culture Day. Photo: SGGP

During the recent Vietnam Culture Day celebrations, organizers set up a makeshift stage directly within a residential quarter on Hoang Van Thu Street, adjacent to a small neighborhood market. As dusk settled and the sound of traditional instruments and drums filled the air, local vendors wrapping up their daily trade gathered around, many still holding their evening bowls of food, to watch a live cai luong performance right on their doorsteps.

A defining feature of these neighborhood stages is the active involvement of local artists and seasoned performers. Beyond assisting with event logistics and taking on supporting roles, these artists focus on discovering and mentoring promising young talent within the community.

Through hands-on rehearsals and live performances alongside experienced professionals, local youths are being nurtured as the next generation of cultural practitioners, contributing directly to future community-based productions. For several young participants, this direct exposure has sparked a deeper passion, inspiring them to consider pursuing traditional performing arts more seriously.

The driving force behind most of these traditional art programs, especially cai luong, in the ward is artist Thanh Luu, a well-known figure in the Ho Chi Minh City theater scene.

However, organizing such community-based performances is no easy task, as budgets are consistently tight, which limits the ability to invite professional artists. Artist Thanh Luu shares: “I have been involved with community-based theater since the very beginning of my career from my time with the ‘pioneer troupe’ of the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, traveling to various performance venues. I’ve come to understand that community theater requires a commitment to igniting a passion for the arts, serving the public as a gesture of gratitude and a way to share.”

This is precisely why artist Thanh Luu, alongside his colleagues and students, has focused not only on developing and performing in these productions but also on passing down his craft to the younger generation within the local community. He identifies and recruits young people with a love for don ca tai tu, cai luong, and traditional folk music and dance, providing them with training and instruction.

This initiative has garnered support from many other artists. Initially, artist Thanh Luu held professional training workshops for young people at the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, but he later brought the program directly into the local community to make it more accessible. After a period of training, these “budding artists” are given the opportunity to perform in local community events and festivals, allowing them to gain experience and grow in their craft.

Through this community-based stage, many young people have gone on to pursue professional artistic careers, participating in competitions such as the Chuong Vang Vong Co (Golden Bell for Vong Co ) and Bong Lua Vang (Golden Rice Ear). Several have already begun to make their own mark, including Tan Dat, Thanh Truong, Trung Dung, Quoc Dung, Thuy Trang, Yen Khoa, Tan Xuyen, and Hoai Phuong.

By Thanh Hiep - Translated by Anh Quan