On November 28, a series of events under the 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) opened at the Vietnam Exhibition Center in Dong Anh Commune, Hanoi.

HANIFF Rising Stars Campus opens. (Photo: SGGP)

The events aim to expand international cooperation, develop the film market, train industry professionals, and celebrate the achievements of Vietnamese cinema.

At its sixth edition, the HANIFF Film Project Market received more than 60 applications from across the Asia-Pacific region, the highest number since its launch. The organizers selected 10 projects for pitching, including five from Vietnam and five from Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Cambodia, and Bangladesh.

This year, alongside arthouse films, the Film Project Market has expanded its selection to include commercial film projects targeting mainstream audiences. The award structure has also been expanded to three prizes with a combined value of US$8,000.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Film Project Market on November 28, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said that over its five previous editions, several projects introduced at the market had gone on to become completed films. These works had subsequently secured commercial releases or screenings at prestigious international film festivals.

The market also provides an opportunity to discover emerging talent and expand international cooperation from the early stages of project development, laying the groundwork for bringing films to wider audiences.

Also on November 28, the HANIFF Rising Stars Campus was launched. The program is organized by the Vietnam Cinema Department, with support from MTH Corporation.

The goal is to develop a generation of filmmakers who are both internationally competitive and capable of telling Vietnamese stories through the language of modern cinema, Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong emphasized.

He also called for consideration to be given to maintaining the talent development program at future editions of the festival.

Many young people attend the Rising Stars Campus. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 28, the Vietnam Film Institute also opened an exhibition entitled "Imprints of People's Artists through Cinematic Works about the Capital."

Nearly 200 selected photographs showcase highlights from eight editions of the festival, alongside portraits and notable works associated with People's Artists, namely Ngo Manh Lan, Hai Ninh, Dang Nhat Minh, Bui Dinh Hac, and Tran Van Thuy, among others.

From wartime experiences depicted in the movies, including “Em Be Ha Noi” (The Little Girl of Hanoi), “Ha Noi Mua Dong 1946” (Hanoi – Winter 1946), and “Ha Noi 12 Ngay Dem” (Hanoi 12 Days and Nights), to the everyday beauty captured in “Ha Noi Mua Chim Lam To" (Hanoi in the Season of Nesting Birds), “Mua oi” (The Guava House), and “Hoa Nhai” (Jasmine), the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through memories of the capital across different historical periods.

The film, television, and digital content exhibition is organized as part of HANIFF. (Photo: SGGP)

For the first time, a film, television, and digital content exhibition has been organized as part of HANIFF. The event brings together more than 150 booths representing 120 organizations from 14 countries, attracting approximately 250 international film buyers, along with numerous television broadcasters, producers, and content distributors.

The inclusion of the Vietnam Film & Television Market (VFM) in the festival program is expected to create additional opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to gain access to international markets.

HANIFF VIII runs through December 2, featuring 124 selected films from nearly 870 submissions. The festival is expected to bring together approximately 1,000 delegates and artists, including 350 international guests.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh