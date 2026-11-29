The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival has opened with the participation of filmmakers from 45 countries and territories, reinforcing Vietnam’s efforts to develop cinema into a key cultural industry and strengthen international cooperation.

The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) kicked off in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi on Saturday evening, bringing together filmmakers, producers, and actors from 45 countries and territories under the theme "Cinema – Connection – Development." HANIFF VIII will run from November 28 to December 2.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the opening ceremony. Photo: SGGP

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra underscored cinema's power to bridge cultural divides, promote humanistic values, and foster mutual respect and international cooperation.

In the digital era, film has become an increasingly vital pillar of the creative economy and national soft power, she noted. The Vietnamese Government has set an ambitious target for its cultural industries to contribute 7 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, with the film sector expected to spearhead that growth.

To transform Vietnamese cinema into a flagship cultural industry, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra urged the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism alongside relevant ministries and local authorities to overhaul institutional frameworks, unlock investment resources, and accelerate digital transformation.

Leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism present flowers to members of the film festival jury. Photo: SGGP

She further emphasized the need to cultivate high-quality talent, expand market reach, and deepen international partnerships to position Vietnam as a premier destination for global filmmakers.

Expressing optimism for future cross-border ties, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra called on international partners, artists, and directors to expand collaboration, share technical expertise, and co-produce high-value projects that will further integrate Vietnamese cinema onto the global stage.

The Vietnamese Government has always valued talent, encouraged creativity, and remained committed to fostering an environment in which artistic ideas can be brought to life. Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra emphasized

In her welcoming remarks, Vu Thu Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, stated that the city has identified cinema as a key sector within its cultural industries and has incorporated the development of cinema into the capital’s master plan, which carries a 100-year vision. Hanoi is focusing on investing in infrastructure, creative spaces, and studio facilities, while leveraging its strengths in culture, history, people, and scenic landmarks to attract international film productions.

A lineup of Vietnamese and international artists graced the HANIFF VIII opening night red carpet at the Vietnam Exhibition Center in Hanoi. Photo: SGGP

According to Vice Chairwoman Vu Thu Ha, the capital city of Hanoi consistently welcomes new ideas and creative projects from both domestic and international artists and filmmakers. Such initiatives provide audiences with the opportunity to enjoy high-quality cinematic works rich in humanistic values, while fostering greater cultural exchange and understanding.

Running until December 2, the 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) showcases 124 films selected from 870 submissions representing 41 countries and territories. For the first time, the festival includes an exhibition dedicated to film, television, and digital content, alongside activities focused on project networking and talent incubation. These represent a significant step forward in bridging artistic creativity with the market, promoting investment, co-production, and technology transfer, while expanding the scope for the development of the film industry.

At the event, artists and filmmakers were honored for their standout achievements at international film festivals. Photo: SGGP

HANIFF VIII is honoring four artists and filmmakers for their standout achievements at international film festivals, alongside the highest-grossing films of 2025 and 2026.

The festival also recognizes 10 blockbuster titles that surpassed VND200 billion (US$8 million) in box office revenue over the two-year period, as well as one film distributor singled out for its significant contributions to Vietnam's cinema market.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan