Nearly 678,000 vehicles fail in their first inspection

Vietnam Register yesterday informed that another 83 vehicle registration centers have resumed their work, making a total number of centers in operation reach 267/281.



Thanks to this restart of 83 registration centers, at present, the congestion status of vehicles in need of registration nationwide is completely eliminated. Many even work under their normal capability.

During this time, Vietnam Register has upgraded its vehicle registration management software in order to minimize the cases of unwanted information change of registered vehicles.

Reports reveal that among nearly 2.9 million transport means applied for registration in the first 6 months of this year, around 678,000 failed to meet technical safety and environmental protection criteria. They need repairing and adjusting before the second inspection can take place.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang asked that Vietnam Register closely monitor and timely deliver necessary directions to vehicle registration centers in the country so that any arisen problems can be promptly addressed. This will create a more stable registration activity.

He also stressed on the further use of IT to ensure transparency, publicity, and high applicability. The target is for all needy vehicles to apply online via the corresponding app and to use cashless payment for this procedure.