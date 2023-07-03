No more congestion seen at registration centers

According to the Vietnam Register, no more congestion is now seen at registration centers and inspection activities nationwide have basically returned to normal.

The country currently has 263/285 registration centers with 422 operational inspection lines, including 27/31 operated registration centers in Hanoi and 17/19 operated registration centers in Ho Chi Minh City, ensuring to meet people's vehicle inspection needs.

In the northern region, the number of vehicles coming for registration has decreased sharply in the past 3 weeks; many registration centers do not need to work relentlessly. Registration centers in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces are operating to meet people’s needs. Most of the vehicles at registration centers have been taken to inspection lines immediately.

To prevent wrongdoings, the Vietnam Register is urgently building the inspection process publicly and transparently, meeting the inspection and examination requirements and then transferring it to departments of transport for management. At the same time, the Vietnam Register is building a synchronous inspection management software system, ensuring security and limiting interference and correcting vehicle inspection results.