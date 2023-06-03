Government taking steps to remove difficulties in vehicle registration

The Government is taking steps to remove difficulties in vehicle registration which have caused throngs of people in motor vehicle registration centers.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday worked with leaders of ministries and agencies on the draft Decree amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree 139/2018/ND-CP on business in motor vehicle registration.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho said that in this draft decree, state management of registration is held accountable. The Vietnam Register is responsible for registering nationwide as well as guiding the use of a unified management software program, inspection database, data transmission, and data management of inspected motor vehicles and the registrar's database across the country.

Regarding the operation of registration centers, people suggested that at least one leader will sign the inspection certificate. Moreover, there has been an opinion that the Ministry of Transport should remove hard regulations on equipment, machinery, and organization of personnel of the registry, but tighten the inspection stages.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha suggested that it is necessary to clearly stipulate the receipt and mutual recognition of standards and technical regulations on registration of countries and car manufacturers in accordance with Vietnam’s condition. Registration units of the police and military sectors that fully satisfy the conditions for providing auto inspection services may participate in the inspection of civilian vehicles if the Minister of Public Security or the Minister of National Defense gives the green light.