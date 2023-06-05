Over 5 million online forms for vehicle registration done in one day

There were 5 million visits to the official website for the registration extension of non-transport vehicles from June 3 to 15:00 p.m. of June 4.



Only two days after the effective time of Circular No.08/2023/TT-BGTVT about amending and supplementing a number of articles in Circular No.16/2021/TT-BGTVT (stipulating the inspection of technical safety and environment protection on road motor vehicles), the quantity of visits to the formal website to apply for vehicle registration extension saw a surge.

In particular, from June 3 to 15:00 p.m. of June 4, the website served 5 million visits to look for information and apply for registration extension of non-transport vehicles. This figure is 3.6 times as high as the number of vehicles subject to automatic extension of registration cycle (at 1.4 million vehicles).

To avoid overloading which might lead to system congestion, Vietnam Register proposed that vehicle owners look up and print the notice of validity period of their vehicle registration certificate and the corresponding registration stamp at the address of https://giahanxcg.vr.org.vn

Vietnam Register informed that the management software is gradually updating vehicles due for registration within 10 days in order of priority. Therefore, vehicle owners should only look up information when their transport means comes to the end of the registration cycle.

The act of printing out the notice of validity period of a vehicle registration certificate and the corresponding registration stamp is to create more convenience for functional agencies to perform their tasks of patrolling, checking, and handling law violations of vehicle owners when in traffic.

At present, there are nearly 3 million automobiles for personal transport purposes nationwide. Nearly half of them are vehicles of up to 9 seats subject to automatic extension of registration cycle from June 3-30, 2023. The rest is not eligible for this extension.