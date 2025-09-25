Nearly 600 visitors attend "Vietnam Night" at Busan Int'l Film Festival

The "Vietnam Night" program held at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF 2025) received warm recognition and congratulations from regional leaders, industry experts, and filmmakers.

Actor Park Sung Woong and actress Idol Nation attend the "Vietnam Night" program.

The event drew nearly 600 international guests, including filmmakers, distributors, and artists from countries such as South Korea, France, the United States, Japan, India, Italy, Thailand, and many others.

The “Vietnam Night” welcomed the presence of many actors familiar to Vietnamese audiences, such as Oh Ji Ho, Jung Joon Ho, Lee Yoon-mi, and Choi Jae-sung (The Iron Empress), along with Vietnamese actress Do Thi Hai Yen, who also made a highly anticipated return, starring in director Leon Le’s new film, The Ky Nam Inn, which is featured in the “A Window on Asian Cinema” section at BIFF 2025.

Also in attendance were actor Park Sung Woong and Idol Nation, who had previously appeared as special guests at the third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III).

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA), stated that Vietnamese cinema is growing at an annual rate of 15 to 20 percent. The VFDA serves not only as a film commission but also as a key voice in shaping national film policy, ensuring that Vietnamese cinema advances in step with the region.

Mr. Han Sang-jun, Chairman of the Korean Film Council, extended his heartfelt gratitude for the deep ties and mutual affection between Korean and Vietnamese cinema. Events like "Vietnam Night" pave the way for further collaboration and opportunities, he noted.

Actress Idol Nation also shared her thoughts that "Vietnam Night" not only celebrates Vietnamese cinema but also serves as a bridge, fostering greater understanding and cultural exchange between the Vietnamese and Korean film industries.

The event also showcased two upcoming movie projects from BHD Company, including “The Phantom Warrior—Secrets of King Dinh’s Tomb” and “Saigon Oppa.”

Ryan Song, CEO of Sync and Studio, said that Vietnamese projects are increasingly demonstrating a high level of professionalism and ambition. He looks forward to long-term collaboration.

This marks the second time the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) has partnered with BHD Company to host Vietnam Night, an event that continues to leave a strong impression on the renewed vitality of Vietnamese cinema.

The 2025 Busan International Film Festival takes place from September 17 to 26, featuring a total of 328 films, including 241 officially selected works from 64 countries.

Vietnam is represented at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival with four films produced or co-produced across various categories, alongside one project participating in the Asian Project Market, including “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn), directed by Leon Le; “Khe Uoc Ban dau” (Bride of the Covenant), directed by Le Van Kiet; “Dong song niu giu doi ban tay ay” (The River That Holds Our Hands), directed by Tran Kien Hang and co-produced by Vietnam, Hong Kong (China), and South Korea; and the documentary “Toc, giay va nuoc…” (Hair, Paper, and Water...), directed by Truong Minh Quy and Nicolas Graux.

By Minh Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh