Shopping, entertainment venues bustle during National Day break

Supermarkets, shopping malls and entertainment venues across Ho Chi Minh City are attracting large numbers of residents and visitors during the National Day holiday.

On August 29 and August 30, Saigon Co.op supermarkets in Saigon, Xuan Hoa and Ben Thanh wards saw larger crowds than usual, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

To boost sales and attract shoppers, retailers are rolling out a range of holiday promotions.

Customers shop at a Saigon Co.op supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Han Gia

Some products at a shopping mall in Ho Chi Minh City are discounted by up to 70 percent.

From August 31 to September 2, Saigon Co.op’s “Mega Bonus Points – Celebrate National Day” gives members 29 bonus points on purchases of VND200,000 (US$7.60) or more. The first 29 customers each day spending at least VND1 million (US$38) can receive up to 1,000 points.

AEON’s “Super Fun Holiday, Super Sale” promotion runs through September 2, offering discounts of up to 50 percent and buy-one-get-one-free deals on selected household products.

Meanwhile, GO!, Tops Market and mini go! are hosting the “Proud of Vietnamese Specialties” 2026 festival through September 9, featuring more than 200 specialty and OCOP products from across the country.

During the holiday, the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site is hosting cultural and culinary exchanges with the K’Ho ethnic community from Langbiang from August 29 to September 2.

Visitors enjoy leisure activities at Suoi Tien Theme Park. Photo: SGGP/ Than Thuong



Suoi Tien Theme Park is giving away 2,000 admission tickets on September 2 to visitors wearing red national-flag shirts.

Historic sites such as the War Remnants Museum, Ton Duc Thang Museum and Reunification Hall remain popular with visitors.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens is also hosting family activities throughout the five-day holiday.

Residents and visitors explore Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Photo: SGGP/ Han Gia

Outdoor activities are also drawing crowds, with the Saigontourist Group Cycling Festival for Community 2026 scheduled for August 31 and expected to attract more than 1,000 participants. Saigon River buses and double-decker buses are also increasing services until 10 p.m.

In the Vung Tau area, the food festival features more than 100 stalls and runs from August 28 to September 5.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, a special art program marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945- 2026) will take place at 7 p.m. on September 2 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, New Binh Duong City Central Park and Ba Ria Square Park.

Residents and visitors in Saigon Ward watch the fireworks.

Fireworks will be launched at seven locations from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., including the Saigon River Tunnel, New Binh Duong City Center and Tam Thang Tower Square.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong