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Vietnam Railways takes delivery of new locomotives capable of 120 km/h

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Vietnam National Railway Group (VNR) received the first batch of D19E locomotives at Yen Vien Station in Hanoi on August 29, marking a key milestone in its fleet investment project through 2030.

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Vietnam National Railway Group receives first batch of new locomotives with top speed of 120 km/h

The new locomotives will gradually supplement and replace aging stock that is approaching the end of its operational lifespan or constrained by limited capacity.

Featuring more than 40 upgraded features compared to existing models, the new D19E locomotives can reach a top speed of 120 km/h, weigh 81 metric tons, and have an axle load of 13.5 tons.

Key enhancements include a modern computerized control system that enables drivers and maintenance personnel to monitor equipment status in real time. The driver's cabin has also been structurally reinforced to reduce the risk of injury and minimize damage to control systems in the event of a collision.

A VNR representative noted that the deployment of the new locomotives will not only boost traction capacity but also serve as a foundation for adopting advanced technologies, progressively enhancing the company's capabilities to master maintenance and repair operations.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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