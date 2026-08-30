Vietnam’s coffee exports top US$6 billion in first eight months of 2026

Vietnam’s coffee exports are expected to maintain their positive momentum in the final months of 2026, with full-year export volume forecast to rise 8-10 percent from 2025.

The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa) said that in the first eight months of 2026, the country exported nearly 1.7 million tons of coffee worth more than US$6 billion. Export volume rose by more than 10 percent year on year, while export value fell 11.2 percent due to lower prices.

The European Union and the United States remained Vietnam’s key coffee export markets during the period, while several Asian markets, particularly China, are emerging as new growth drivers.

Farmers in Ta Dung Commune, Lam Dong Province, harvest coffee during the 2025-2026 crop.

According to Vicofa, future export growth will depend on the industry’s ability to meet sustainability requirements, particularly the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), while expanding deep processing and improving product quality.

About 30 percent of Vietnam’s coffee-growing area currently holds sustainability certifications, providing an important foundation for meeting increasingly stringent requirements in major import markets.

Vicofa expects Vietnam’s coffee exports to remain positive in the final months of 2026, with full-year volume projected to increase by around 8-10 percent from 2025, supported by improved supply as the new harvest is due to begin in late November.

Vietnam’s coffee industry previously closed the 2024-2025 crop year with output of more than 1.7 million tons and record export revenue of US$8.4 billion.

A farmer in Gia Lai Province harvests coffee. Photo: Hung Nguyen

Ahead of the 2026-2027 crop year, Vicofa has proposed that the Government and relevant ministries step up trade promotion in promising markets such as China, Russia, South Korea and Algeria, as well as specialty and organic coffee markets in Northern Europe.

The association also called for support for businesses in connecting with major retail chains in Asia and Europe to expand market access for processed coffee products.

By Duc Trung — Translated by Huyen Huong