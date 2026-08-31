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Vietnam’s rice exports reach US$2.91 billion in eight months

The average export price in July reached US$511 per ton, up 5.8 percent year-on-year, marking the first annual increase this year.

Vietnam exported an estimated 6.03 million tons of rice worth nearly US$2.91 billion in the first eight months of 2026, down 5 percent in volume and 10.7 percent in value year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

However, rice export prices have shown signs of recovery since July. The average export price in July reached US$511 per ton, up 5.8 percent year-on-year, marking the first annual increase this year.

For the first eight months, the average export price stood at US$481.5 per ton, down 5.9 percent year-on-year.

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Rice bags loaded on a boat for export. Photo: VNA

Vietnam's rice export value for the full year is forecast at around US$3.94 billion, about 4 percent lower than in 2025.

The recovery in export prices since July is expected to help improve turnover in the final months of the year.

Meanwhile, the country's coffee exports are expected to remain positive in the final months of 2026, supported by improved supply and steady demand.

VNA

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Ministry of Agriculture and Environment first eight months of 2026 Vietnam’s rice exports signs of recovery

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