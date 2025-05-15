Nearly 300 Party members in District 1,3 receive Party membership badges

A total of 291 Party members in District 1 and District 3 received Party membership badges on the occasion of the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 –2025).

On the morning of May 15, the Party Committee of District 1 organized a gathering to commemorate the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025) and the 114th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure for national salvation (June 5, 1911 – June 5, 2025); to review 10 years of implementing Directive No. 05-CT/TW of the Politburo; and to present Party membership badges for local Party members.

Attending the event were Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee;

Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee; Hoang Thi To Nga, Standing Deputy Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee; Le Duc Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee and Chairman of the District 1 People's Committee; and Duong Thi Hong Gam, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 1 and other delegates.

Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasized that President Ho Chi Minh's life and great revolutionary career are shining examples for younger generations to study, follow, and strive to become morally upright officials and Party members who are wholeheartedly devoted to serving the nation and the people.

The leader of District 1 affirmed that by studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example, officials, Party members and people of District 1 have always made efforts to unite, promote all sources and strength, overcome challenges, and successfully implement the streamlining of the political system's organizational apparatus to ensure effectiveness and efficiency.

On this occasion, 148 Party members in the district received Party membership badges.

Among them, one Party member received the 70-year Party membership badge, three Party members received 65-year Party membership badges; seven Party members received 60-year Party membership badges; 15 Party members received 55-year Party membership badges; 16 Party members received 50-year Party membership badges; 25 Party members received 45-year Party membership badges; 45 Party members received 40-year Party membership badges; 35 Party members received 30-year Party membership badges; and one Party member received the 45-year Party membership badge.

Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc sincerely congratulated them and believed that with their achievements, experience and steadfast dedication, the senior Party members would continue to contribute their wisdom and make efforts to the development of District 1.

Additionally, Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc commended 37 collectives and 71 individuals for their outstanding achievements and exemplary results in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and style during the 2024–2025 period.

On the same day, the Party Committee, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 3 held a gathering to commemorate the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025) and to present Party membership badges.

Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Pham Chanh Truc, former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; along with leaders, officials and Party members of District 3 took part in the ceremony.

In his speech at the ceremony, Standing Deputy Secretary of the District 3 Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nam reviewed the life and great revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh. President Ho Chi Minh's life is the most beautiful symbol of Vietnamese patriotism and revolutionary heroism and deep love for the people.

On this occasion, the District 3 Party Committee awarded Party membership badges to 143 Party members, including one 80-year Party membership badge, two 70-year Party membership badges, nine 65-year Party membership badges, twelve 60-year Party membership badges, six 55-year Party membership badges, six 50-year Party membership badges, thirty-one 45-year Party membership badges, thirty-one 40-year Party membership badges, and forty-three 30-year Party membership badges.

The District 3 Party Committee also awarded 43 collectives for their outstanding achievements in the particularly creative emulation movement, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

By Ngo Binh, Thai Phuong-Translated by Huyen Huong