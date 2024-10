Nearly 2,300 HCMC’s veteran Party members receive Party membership badges

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has just issued decisions to award Party membership badges to senior Party members. The grant of Party membership badges is scheduled to be held on November 7.

Secretary of the of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers the Party membership badge to a senior Party member. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, there are 2,298 Party members receiving the 80, 75, 70, 65, 60, 55, 45, 40, and 30-year Party membership badges.

Of those, five seniors received 80-year Party membership badges, four veterans were presented 75-year Party membership badges, 12 persons got 70-year Party membership badges, 46 others were awarded 65-year Party membership badges, 150 people were given 60-year Party membership badges

207 veterans received 55-year Party membership badges, 217 cadres presented 50-year Party membership badges, 447 persons got 45-year Party membership badges, 831 people were awarded 40-year Party membership badges, and 379 others got 30-year Party membership badges.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh