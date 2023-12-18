Nearly 20,000 jobs available for workers at employment festival

Companies in Ho Chi Minh City need to recruit around 20,000 workers as per statistics at a job festival yesterday.

At the HCMC Labor Culture Palace, the city Labor Federation Coordinated with the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the city Communist Youth Union and Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations (HUBA) to organize a job festival for union members, workers and laborers in the city.

At the festival, many leather, footwear, and textile companies now need to recruit from several hundreds to thousands of workers with attractive salaries after a halt of production due to a decrease in orders. CEO of Viettien Garment Joint Stock Company Ngo Thanh Phat said that from November 2023, the company has planned to recruit more than 1,000 workers, with an income of VND 11 million-VND30 million each per month. Workers also receive free-of-charge meals and days off on Saturday and Sunday, holidays and a 13th-month salary. Although the company needs to recruit more than 1,000 people, it only recruited about 200 workers.

Southeast Vietnam Company in Hoc Mon District needs to hire nearly 550 new workers for its needs of production expansion. The company is in need of tailors, latex, managers, and goods inspectors with an income of about VND 8 million-VND15 million per person monthly.

Elsewhere in HCMC’s Cu Chi outlying district, Wordon Vietnam Company in Dong Nam Industrial Park needs to recruit nearly 8,000 workers for production expansion. The company is offering monthly income from 7-10 million VND/person plus allowance and Tet bonus. Moreover, employees can stay in the company’s housing for workers and go to work on the company’s buses.

After massive labor cuts, PouYuen Vietnam Company in Binh Tan District is now recruiting 110 male workers to work in shoe sole production with a minimum salary of VND 6 million-VND6.5 million a month excluding overtime pay. Workers are eligible for a 13th month salary bonus.

At the festival, many skilled workers also sought work opportunities at the Vietnam Institute of Computer booth. According to Mr. Pham Van Phu, business manager of Vietnam Computer Institute, the unit needs to recruit 1,000 workers, with monthly salaries up to VND39 million a person. According to statistics, the festival attracted 92 businesses with nearly 20,000 available jobs.

According to Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, as of the end of November, the city recorded 153,000 applications for unemployment benefits, an increase of 9.7 percent over the same period in 2022. The employment festival is important to help connect workers with businesses offering jobs for workers, especially unemployed workers who need information to find a suitable workplace.

At the conference, job seekers were also heard about short-term vocational training programs and information on social insurance policies. Moreover, they were introduced to the Youth Employment Service Center and the center’s portal to find jobs.

Last but not least, workers were also advised and guided how to apply for preferential loan programs of Ho Chi Minh City Bank for Social Policies and the first microfinance institution in Vietnam CEP.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan