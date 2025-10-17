Nationwide assessment of management of parking lots to be carried out

Under the Deputy Prime Minister's direction, an assessment of licensing and management of parking lots will be thoroughly carried out nationwide.

A parking lot under a bridge

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has directed both provincial and municipal authorities to promptly evaluate and enhance the planning, licensing, and oversight of parking facilities throughout Vietnam, especially those situated under bridges and road overpasses.

The Government Office has released a communication outlining the instructions from Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha pertaining to the ongoing review and management of parking lots positioned beneath bridges and roadways.

Based on a report from the Ministry of Construction, the Deputy Prime Minister requested that chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees promptly review parking space planning, adjust and supplement existing plans to ensure feasibility, and implement concrete investment solutions. Priority should be given to developing parking facilities that meet public demand in major cities, densely populated areas, and industrial zones.

He also emphasized the need to apply digital transformation in parking management and maintenance including non-stop electronic fee collection at bus and parking stations to improve urban traffic management and promote modern, efficient city services.

Local authorities have been directed to conduct thorough inspections covering every facet of parking lot operations. This includes the processes involved in issuing licenses, overseeing day-to-day management, and ensuring compliance with operational standards. Furthermore, these inspections extend to any temporary arrangements where roadways or sidewalks are repurposed for vehicle parking, aiming to verify safety, legality, and adherence to relevant regulations. This comprehensive approach is intended to promote public safety, prevent misuse of public spaces, and maintain orderly urban environments.

Special attention should be given to fire prevention and safety compliance. Authorities must correct any violations in local-level licensing and management, and strictly prohibit the existence of unauthorized or unregulated parking sites.

The Deputy Prime Minister further directed provinces and cities to issue comprehensive regulations clarifying responsibilities in managing and protecting road infrastructure, and to increase patrols and inspections to detect and prevent illegal encroachments, construction, or use of spaces beneath bridges and roads.

Violations involving illegal occupation or unsafe use of these areas must be strictly penalized, particularly those posing fire hazards or endangering transport infrastructure. The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that commune-level chairpersons will be held accountable if repeat violations occur, such as allowing unauthorized parking lots under bridges or roads that compromise road safety and public order.

Previously, a major fire occurred at a parking lot situated beneath Vinh Tuy Bridge in Hanoi’s Hong Ha Ward on August 30. The incident resulted in the destruction of over 500 motorcycles and posed a potential risk to the structural integrity of the bridge. Immediately following the incident, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha issued a Prime Minister's official dispatch calling for a nationwide rectification of all vehicle parking operations under bridges and elevated roadways. The directive mandates severe penalties for violations and holds heads of relevant agencies strictly accountable for any recurrence of similar situations.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan