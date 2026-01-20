National Party Congress: Continuing overhaul of Party’s leadership methods

As many as 1,586 delegates, representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide, are attending the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which officially opened on the morning of January 20.

Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents a report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

As many as 1,586 delegates, representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide, are attending the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which officially opened on the morning of January 20.

On behalf of the Congress Presidium, Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong delivered the Congress’s opening address.

He stressed that the 14th National Party Congress shoulders an enormous historical mission: not only to set goals and directions for the 2026–2030 term, but also to make decisions on strategic issues concerning the future and destiny of the nation in many decades to come, aiming to continue to strongly inspire the aspiration for development, foster national pride and self-resilience, unlock all resources and driving forces for development, bring into play the strength of the People and the great national solidarity combined with the strength of the era, comprehensively and synchronously promote national renewal, construction, and defence, successfully achieving the goal of building a powerful nation standing shoulder to shoulder with the great powers across the five continents as envisioned by President Ho Chi Minh and the aspirations of the entire Vietnamese nation.

At the opening session, on behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, General Secretary To Lam, Head of the Document Subcommittee, presented the 13th Party Central Committee’s Report on the documents submitted to the 14th Party National Congress, emphasising some key contents and new points of the draft documents for the Congress to consider, discuss and decide upon.

The draft documents include the draft Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee; the draft Report reviewing a number of theoretical and practical issues related to the socialist-oriented renewal process over the past 40 years in Vietnam; and the draft Report summarising 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes (2011–2025), together with proposals and orientations for amending and supplementing the Party Statutes.

Notably, the draft Political Report integrates in a coordinated manner three reports - the Political Report, the Socio-economic Report, and the Report reviewing Party building work - into a unified and comprehensive whole, with clear focus and priorities, concise presentation, and content that is easy to understand, remember, and implement.

The leader said the Congress’s slogan, “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development,” is both a rallying call and a command of responsibility before history.

The overarching objective of the report is to safeguard a peaceful and stable environment; rapidly and sustainably develop the country; comprehensively improve and raise people’s living standards; enhance strategic self-reliance, self-strengthening and confidence, and strongly advance into a new era of the nation; successfully realise the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030; and fulfill the vision of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045 and a peaceful, independent, democratic, strong, prosperous, civilised and happy socialist Vietnam.

Efforts will be made to achieve an average annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 10 percent or higher during the 2026 – 2030 period, with GDP per capita reaching around US$8,500 by 2030.

To realise the above objectives, the report identifies 12 major orientations; six focal tasks and three strategic breakthroughs. The Action Plan has detailed tasks that can be implemented immediately. The core spirit is condensed in eight important areas, clearly demonstrating the requirement for: Choosing correctly – implementing quickly – doing it thoroughly – measuring by results.

"Inheriting the glorious tradition under the glorious flag of the Party; with the unanimity and joint efforts of the entire Party, people, and armed forces; with the will of self-reliance, self-strengthening, and aspiration for progress of the nation; with the strategic vision and groundbreaking policies identified in the Documents presented to the 14th National Party Congress; we will certainly create a strong and substantive transformation, bringing the country to groundbreaking development, fully realising Uncle Ho's sacred wish: 'My last wish is that the entire Party and people unite and strive to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam, and make a worthy contribution to the world’s revolutionary cause," according to the report.

Strengthening ties with foreign political parties, organisations, international friends

The 14th National Party Congress has warmly received congratulatory letters and messages from numerous foreign political parties, organisations and international friends, reflecting the close attention and goodwill extended to this major political event of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese State and people.

At the opening session, on behalf of the Congress’s Secretariat, Bui Thi Quynh Van, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Organisation Commission, said that as of January 19, the congress had received a total of 559 congratulatory letters and messages. These included greetings from 109 political parties, six international and regional organisations, 16 individuals, 122 people’s organisations, and 306 associations of overseas Vietnamese.

These messages represent a great source of encouragement and motivation for the renewal cause of the Vietnamese people initiated and led by the Communist Party of Vietnam. They also vividly demonstrate the increasingly close and substantive cooperation and friendship between the Party and foreign political parties, organisations and international friends, as well as the growing attachment and affection of overseas Vietnamese communities towards their homeland, she underscored.

On behalf of the Congress’s Presidium, Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed sincere thanks for the friendship, cooperation, support and valuable assistance that foreign political parties, organisations and international friends extended to the Communist Party of Vietnam and Vietnamese people.

The PM stressed that the 14th National Party Congress reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent implementation of the Party’s foreign policy, which pursues independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. Vietnam is also ready to be a good friend and a reliable partner of all countries around the world, for the goals of peace, cooperation and development, as well as for social progress and justice globally.

Taking the happiness and satisfaction of the people as the measure of success

At the Congress, Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presented a report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The report stated that during the 13th term, the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat remained steadfast, resilient, united and cohesive, while upholding principles, and closely following the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines in leading the country to overcome numerous difficulties and challenges. Overall, the objectives and tasks set forth in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress were basically fulfilled, with many achieved to an outstanding degree.

The Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, headed by Party General Secretary To Lam, continuously renewed their mindset and leadership methods, adhered closely to the Party’s viewpoints, guidelines and working regulations, and stayed attuned to practical realities. They proactively seized opportunities and organised the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, thereby achieving highly significant and comprehensive results across all fields.

The decisive implementation of the revolution to streamline the organisational apparatus and fundamentally complete the overall model of the political system won broad consensus and support from officials, Party members and the people.

Socio-economic development tasks were carried out with many important, groundbreaking and strategic decisions. Macro-economic stability was maintained and inflation kept under control; the economy’s potential, scale and competitiveness continued to improve; per capita income exceeded the target set by the 13th National Party Congress; and social progress, equity, welfare and social security were enhanced, with better living standards of the people.

National defence and security were consolidated and strengthened; independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as social order and safety, were firmly safeguarded. External relations and international integration were expanded and elevated, contributing to further consolidating and enhancing the country’s position and reputation in the international arena.

The report also emphasised that the achievements during the term of the 13th National Party Congress stemmed from many factors, foremost of which is the high determination and tireless efforts, as well as the unity and concerted action of the entire Party, the entire people and the entire armed forces toward the shared goals. The Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat served as the central, core leadership, remained steadfast, courageous and wise; upheld principles; maintained high unity; and acted calmly, soundly and decisively in issuing timely and appropriate policies and decisions aligned with realities, ensuring the highest interests of the country and the people.

Regarding limitations and shortcomings, the report highlights that the leadership and direction in institutionalising, concretising, and implementing certain the Party’s policies and resolutions remained limited; in some cases, at certain times and places, actions have been neither decisive nor strong enough to meet the requirements of development. The leadership, direction, inspection and removal of bottlenecks in certain sectors remained slow, fragmented, and ineffective. Many weaknesses and inadequacies accumulated from the past have not been addressed promptly or thoroughly, resulting in prolonged consequences. The institutional system is inconsistent and has become a “bottleneck of bottlenecks.”

Regarding orientations for fixing limitations and shortcomings, the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat will follow the country’s development orientations and policies for the upcoming period; inherit and promote lessons learned; and focus on leading and directing the Party building and rectification to ensure that the Party truly embodies morality and civility.

Attention will be paid to vigorously reforming the Party’s leadership and governance methods; improving the quality and effectiveness of political and ideological work, organisational and personnel management, and inspection and supervision; upholding principles, discipline, and unity within the Party; promoting the exemplary role and accountability of each members of the Party Central Committee, and leaders and managers at all levels; prioritising the training and capacity-building of cadres, especially those at the grassroots level; and advancing decentralisation and delegation of authority while strengthening oversight, supervision, and control of power.

The report notes that the Party will lead and direct the implementation of strategic autonomy orientations, concentrating on comprehensively and coherently completing the institutional framework for rapid and sustainable development; urgently study and reform the development model; establish a new development model, while promoting breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The Party will also instruct the building and development of an advanced Vietnamese culture that strongly preserves national identity; promote and implement a coherent system of national values, cultural values, family values, and standards for Vietnamese people; and perfect the models, mechanisms, and policies for managing a modern and sustainable society; linking economic development with ensuring social progress and equity, while improving the living standards and well-being of the people, the report said.

The report also stressed the requirement to ensure the Party’s direct, absolute, and comprehensive leadership; resolutely and persistently safeguard the nation’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity; maintain national security, social order, and safety; and strengthen a peaceful and stable environment for the country’s development; lead the consistent implementation of a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of external relations, which also promotes peace, friendship, cooperation and development; direct the building and improvement of a socialist rule-of-law state that is of the people, by the people, and for the people, developing a modern, effective, and efficient system of national governance while addressing bottlenecks, overlaps, and inconsistencies in the legal framework.

All Party and State policies must genuinely originate from the demands, aspirations, rights, and legitimate interests of the people, using their happiness and satisfaction as the measure and standard of success, while maximising the effectiveness of public supervision and the strength of the great national solidarity, the report said.

In the afternoon, the Congress held sessions within the delegations in accordance with the approved agenda.

VNA