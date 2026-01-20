Voices from across Vietnam placing full trust in 14th Party Congress

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health Huynh Minh Chin, MD PhD, mentioned a modern and effective healthcare system. He expects the 14th Party Congress to serve as a strategic milestone, orienting the country toward sustainable development in the new phase, where healthcare and science-technology stand as two decisive pillars. It acts as a reaffirmation that investing in healthcare is synonymous with investing in development.

The modern approach must pivot strongly from “treating disease” to comprehensive healthcare, utilizing preventive medicine, public health, and primary care as the foundation. Amidst the explosion of artificial intelligence, big data, biotechnology, and precision medicine, he hopes the Congress will unify guidelines and create a breakthrough policy framework to drive substantive digital health transformation.

The link between healthcare and science-technology must form an innovative ecosystem where scientific ideas are tested, applied, and disseminated into the practical realities of public health care.

Do Thai Duong, Party Secretary of Phu Quy Special Zone (Lam Dong Province) stressed investments in infrastructure for special zones nationwide. He anticipates that this Congress will continue to prioritize localities with specific characteristics, including Phu Quy Island, by perfecting mechanisms, policies, and synchronous infrastructure investment.

When infrastructure in special zones is fully funded, localities will have the conditions to effectively exploit available potentials, especially regarding green, sustainable tourism linked to the marine economy and traditional fisheries.

Currently, the lives of residents in Phu Quy Special Zone are fundamentally stable; however, to elevate living standards step by step, it’s necessary to continue perfecting the infrastructure foundation. This will attract investors to the locality, creating further momentum for socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for islanders.

National Creative Youth Award winner Nguyen Bui Anh Duy from HCMC University of Technology (Vietnam National University-HCMC) expects the 14th Party Congress to prioritize green material research and development within the circular economy strategy.

He calls for robust policies empowering young intellectuals through financial support, testing environments, and strong State-business linkages. These measures are essential to unleash startup potential and create viable market outputs for green products.

Resident Le Thi Minh Dieu, having lived on the Spratly Islands for over two years, appreciates the steadfast support from local leaders that has elevated the quality of life. Committed to building a stronger special zone worthy of the nation’s trust, she expresses absolute confidence in the Party's leadership.

She anticipates the 14th National Party Congress will advance crucial policies for comprehensive development, building a powerful and prosperous Vietnam where citizens can truly enjoy a genuine life of plenty and happiness.

Musician Nguyen Van Chung hopes for favorable conditions, performance venues, and motivation for talented, dedicated artists who possess a clear ideological orientation toward serving the people.

Recently, it has been heartening to see the younger generation increasingly interested in history and national traditions. They understand that the good things they have today are due to the merits of previous generations, and they know how to express deep gratitude.

Culture and arts in general, and music in particular, have played an important role in spreading tradition, history, and gratitude. Culture and arts are an endogenous strength and a vital driver for sustainable development, so he hopes that following the success of the 14th National Party Congress, policies will focus even more strongly on this field to shift thinking regarding investment in cultural and artistic development.

Veteran Truong Trung from Cai Rang Ward of Can Tho City acknowledges significant infrastructure improvements in the Mekong Delta, specifically the Ca Mau-HCMC Expressway that has halved travel times.

He expects the 14th Party Congress to prioritize further investment in education, poverty reduction, and border area development. Crucially, he hopes remaining bottlenecks are cleared and local medical infrastructure is substantially upgraded, ensuring residents no longer need to flock to HCMC for essential treatment.

Resident Nguyen Hoang Vu from Thu Dau Mot Ward of HCMC anticipates that the 14th National Party Congress will deliver decisions that tangibly improve quality of life. His primary concern centers on maximizing potential for comprehensive, sustainable socio-economic breakthroughs.

Specifically, he calls for robust frameworks regarding environmental supervision and urban waste management. Furthermore, he emphasizes the urgent need for a multi-layered social security net, prioritizing practical support for vulnerable groups and industrial zone workers to secure better working and living environments.

Meanwhile, Secretary Nguyen Manh Ha of the Thuan Lap B7 Party Cell in Da Nang City focuses on the drive to build a lean, efficient two-tier local government. Acknowledging that the transition faces inevitable obstacles, he affirms that citizens remain ready to accompany the administration in perfecting the model.

To truly remain “close to the people,” he argues that the cadre team must be rejuvenated and bold in applying information technology. Finally, he expects the Congress to solidify culture as a foundational pillar. As a rule of thumb, he asserts that culture must lead the way for the nation to achieve long-term, sustainable advancement.

