National Organ Transplant Coordination Center honors brain-dead donors

In a deeply moving ceremony, the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center paid tribute to 266 brain-dead individuals whose selfless organ and tissue donations have brought renewed life and hope to countless patients across Vietnam.

Meidical workers express gratitude to organ donors at the ceremony

The ceremony held in Hanoi marked a historic and deeply emotional moment for Vietnam’s medical community and society at large. Organized by the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center, this event was designed not only to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate humanitarian choice but also to highlight the importance of organ and tissue donation in saving lives.

By recognizing these silent heroes, the ceremony underscored the collective responsibility of the State, the health sector, and the public to honor and support such noble acts.

Associate Professor Dong Van He, Director of the Center, emphasized that since 2010, 266 brain-dead donors nationwide have donated organs and tissues after brain death. Each of these decisions carried profound meaning, representing a gift of life to patients who otherwise faced limited chances of survival. He noted that behind every donation lies a family’s courage and compassion, as loved ones chose to transform loss into hope for others.

The tribute ceremony included moments of reflection, expressions of gratitude from medical professionals, and symbolic gestures to honor the donors. It served as a reminder that organ and tissue donation is not only a medical procedure but also a humanitarian act that bridges lives and generations. By celebrating these contributions, the event aimed to inspire greater awareness and encourage more people to consider organ donation as a way to extend compassion beyond their own lifetime.

The 266 donors honored yesterday are remembered not only for their sacrifice but also for the legacy of life they leave behind—a legacy that continues to breathe hope into the future.

By Quoc Lap -Translated by Anh Quan