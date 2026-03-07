Health

Ho Chi Minh City rolls out tax incentives to boost healthcare development

Under a new action program implementing Resolution 72, Ho Chi Minh City will exempt or reduce land and tax obligations for medical facilities, aiming to expand healthcare access and strengthen public health by 2030.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just issued Action Program No. 08-CtrHD/TU on implementing Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo on some breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of people's health (referred to as Resolution 72).

The Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has established significant objectives, including raising the average height of children and adolescents aged 1-18 by a minimum of 1.5cm by the year 2030; attaining an average life expectancy of 77 years, with at least 68 years of healthy living. By 2030, city dwellers will be relieved from basic hospital fees within the framework of health insurance benefits as per the planned roadmap.

One of the solutions is for Ho Chi Minh City to promote the development of private healthcare, mobilizing and effectively utilizing all resources for healthcare development. Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City will not collect land use fees, reduce land lease fees, and reduce land tax for domestic medical facilities. Corporate income tax will not be applied to public and private non-profit medical facilities.

At the same time, priority will be given to allocating surplus state-owned office buildings after restructuring to medical facilities; and the leasing of state-owned buildings to private medical facilities will be permitted according to regulations.

By Phuong Uyen - Translated by Anh Quan

