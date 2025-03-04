National Day of Bulgaria celebration organized in Ho Chi Minh City

A gathering to celebrate the 147th anniversary of Bulgaria's National Day (March 3, 1878 – 2025) and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Bulgaria was organized in Ho Chi Minh City on March 3.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City held this event.

Attending and delivering her speech at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City Hoang Thai Lai congratulated Bulgaria’s economic and social achievements in recent years.

She highlighted the strong and growing relationship between Vietnam and Bulgaria in various fields, including diplomacy, education, trade and investment.

The two countries have seen positive economic developments, with bilateral trade continuing to grow steadily.

Artists showcase melodious songs to celebrate Bulgaria’s 147th National Day during the gathering. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Regarding investment, as of the end of 2024, Bulgaria had 14 direct investment projects in Vietnam with a total capital of US$31.32 million, ranking 69th among 145 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

Notably, the Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City added that Bulgarian President Rumen Radev highly values the contributions of Vietnamese expatriates who have lived and studied in Bulgaria over the years. The Bulgarian President affirmed that Bulgaria would support the Vietnamese community, helping them integrate, preserve their cultural identity, and contribute further to Bulgaria’s economic and social development, thereby strengthening bilateral relations and deepening the traditional friendship between the two nations.

At the gathering, Dr. Oleg Marinov, Economic and Trade Counselor at the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam read a congratulatory letter from Bulgarian Ambassador Pavlin Todorov. In the letter, Ambassador Todorov affirmed the strong and long-standing friendship between Bulgaria and Vietnam, built on mutual respect, shared values and common goals.

Bulgarian Ambassador Pavlin Todorov also stated that the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations is an opportunity for both nations to celebrate their achievements and explore new opportunities for future bilateral cooperation.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong